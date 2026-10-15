GEMS Genius Scholarship Programme Returns, Following More Than 2,400 Applications In Previous Cycle

Students from within and beyond the GEMS Education network can apply for merit-based scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition fees. Scholarships will be awarded for exceptional achievement and potential across academics, leadership, innovation, sport and the arts, and a wide range of other talents

Dubai, UAE, October, 2026 – GEMS Education has opened applications for the third year of its GEMS Genius Scholarship, inviting talented students currently studying within and outside the GEMS Education network, offering awards covering up to 100% of tuition fees for two academic years at participating GEMS schools. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Scholarships will be available to students entering Grade 9 or Grade 11 in the American and Indian curricula, or Year 10 or Year 12 in the British curriculum, for the 2027–28 academic year.

The previous scholarship cycle attracted more than 2,400+ applications, with more than 550 shortlisted students. Scholarship Open Days were held across 43 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar.

Applications for the 2027-28 academic year open on 15 October and close on 15 December 2026, giving families the opportunity to put forward students who have demonstrated exceptional achievement or potential across areas in academics and other areas of talent, such as sport, the arts, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship, among many others.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in assessments and interviews as part of the selection process. They will also be invited to the GEMS Genius Scholarship Open Day event on 30 January 2027, where families will be welcomed onto campuses for guided tours, student showcases, offering an authentic insight into school culture, learning environments and the wider GEMS community.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said:

“At GEMS, we see scholarships as more than financial awards. They are about recognising potential, widening opportunity and giving talented young people the platform to go further. Excellence does not have one definition, and neither should opportunity. What a student has already achieved matters, but so does what they could become with the right encouragement, challenge and support. Talent does not always emerge at the same age or in the same way. Some young people distinguish themselves academically; others demonstrate exceptional ability through sport, the arts, leadership or innovation. We hope to discover and support more of them through the scholarship programme, giving them the opportunity to develop their strengths and see just how far they can go.”

The scholarship also reflects the wider direction of education in Dubai, where expanding access to high-quality learning, recognising individual strengths and preparing young people for the future are important priorities. It is in line with Dubai's Education 33 Strategy (E33), which places learners at the centre of education and emphasises equitable access, personalised learning and future-ready capabilities.

Application window: 15 October to 15 December 2026 Who can apply: Open to both current GEMS students and students currently attending other schools. Students of all nationalities are encouraged to apply. Scholarship eligibility: Students entering Grade 9 or Grade 11 in the American or Indian curricula for the next academic year. Students entering Year 10 or Year 12 in the British curriculum for the next academic year. Scholarship value: Up to 100% of tuition fees for two academic years Selection: Merit-based, considering demonstrated achievement and potential, followed by assessments and interviews for shortlisted candidates Scholarship Open Day: 30 January 2027 Applications: [GEMS Genius Scholarship Application]

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