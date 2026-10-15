Nutanix And Netapp Let Enterprises Modernize Virtualization On Existing Storage

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026: Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing and AI platform company, is expanding the infrastructure choices available to customers with a new solution that combines Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI), including the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, with NetApp ONTAP storage. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Planned for availability this fall with an upcoming NCI release, the solution is designed to connect Nutanix compute powered by AHV with NetApp ONTAP storage using NFS. For organizations reassessing their virtualization strategies, this creates a route to adopt Nutanix while continuing to use existing NetApp AFF and FAS storage investments.

The integration builds on the strategic alliance announced by Nutanix and NetApp in April 2026 and introduces greater separation between the virtualization and storage layers. Rather than requiring an organization to replace both as part of the same modernization project, Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure for External Storage allows customers to evaluate a change to their virtualization platform while retaining supported NetApp storage infrastructure and established storage operations.

“Organizations shouldn't have to choose between preserving their trusted data infrastructure and reclaiming control of their virtualization roadmap,” said Ketan Shah, Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix.“By combining Nutanix Cloud Platform and AHV hypervisor, with NetApp ONTAP storage, we are empowering IT leaders to modernize on their own terms, with greater choice and control over infrastructure costs.”

Modernize virtualization without replacing existing storage: Organizations can adopt Nutanix and AHV while continuing to use supported NetApp AFF and FAS storage arrays. Scale compute and storage independently: Separating the virtualization layer from storage gives customers additional flexibility in how infrastructure is architected and expanded. Simplify migration: Nutanix Move can automate workload migration at scale, including network mapping and validation. Nutanix and NetApp are also working to bring support for the NetApp Shift Toolkit, enabling zero-copy virtual disk conversion without moving the underlying data. Maintain familiar operational models: Virtualization teams can manage virtual machines and applications through Nutanix Prism, while storage teams continue to use NetApp ONTAP tools and workflows. Preserve infrastructure investments: Customers can evaluate the reuse of existing NetApp storage as they plan their virtualization modernization rather than making storage replacement a prerequisite for changing platforms.

The solution is designed to help customers:

The integration comes as enterprises reconsider long-standing virtualization architectures amid changes in licensing, costs and platform strategies. By supporting external ONTAP storage, Nutanix is extending the deployment options available to organizations that want to move to AHV while determining when, where and how other parts of their infrastructure should change.

“Organisations across the Middle East and Africa are reassessing their infrastructure strategies as they balance the need to modernise IT environments with the imperative to optimise costs and maximise existing investments. The ability to modernise virtualization independently of the storage layer gives businesses greater flexibility to evolve at their own pace, without making wholesale infrastructure replacement a prerequisite. By combining Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and AHV with NetApp ONTAP storage, we are expanding the choices available to regional customers, helping them take greater control of their virtualization strategy while maintaining familiar storage operations and protecting the value of their existing infrastructure,” said Reshma Naik, Senior Director for Presales, Middle East and Africa at Nutanix.

The Nutanix and NetApp solution is planned for availability this fall with an upcoming Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure release.

Read the Nutanix blog, Reclaiming Control: Delivering Virtualization Freedom Learn more about the Nutanix and NetApp strategic alliance

Additional resources:

Photo Caption: Reshma Naik, Senior Director for Presales, Middle East and Africa at Nutanix

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.