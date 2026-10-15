Department Of Municipal Affairs Launches First-Phase Services Of Nabni Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nabni now available via Digital Sharjah Platform Sharjah, October 2026: The Department of Municipal Affairs has announced the launch of Phase One services of Nabni, the unified digital platform for engineering and construction services across Sharjah's municipalities. Available via the Digital Sharjah Platform, Nabni forms part of the emirate's efforts to re-engineer services and standardise procedures. It also supports Sharjah's objectives of simplifying the customer journey and improving the efficiency and quality of service delivery. The platform comprises five main service packages, which will be introduced in two phases. Phase One covers the Consultant and Contractor Classification package, while Phase Two will introduce the remaining four packages: Construction Licences, Building Control, Maintenance and Demolition, and Engineering Permits and Building Inspection. H.E. Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Head of the Nabni Platform project, underscored that Phase One represents an important step in advancing Sharjah's engineering and construction services ecosystem. It aims to unify services and procedures across the emirate's municipalities and redesign the customer journey to make it more flexible, straightforward and efficient. H.E. said:“Phase One of Nabni platform begins with the Consultant and Contractor Classification package, serving engineering consultancy firms and building contractors, as well as engineers seeking to sit professional examinations and individuals wishing to establish an engineering consultancy firm or a contracting company. The package comprises 11 digital services covering all aspects of the classification process.” H.E. added:“In developing Nabni, our focus has gone beyond digitising existing procedures. We began by re-engineering and simplifying them from the customer's perspective. As a result, Phase One has consolidated 33 individual services into 11 integrated digital services. We have also reduced requirements and supporting documents, while enabling greater use of data already available across government entities. These improvements help accelerate transactions and reduce the effort required from customers.” H.E. added:“The platform's phased rollout is designed to ensure a smooth transition for customers and users to the new ecosystem, strengthen their readiness to benefit from its services, and allow the platform to be continuously enhanced before the remaining packages are introduced. This phase marks the beginning of a broader effort to unify engineering and construction services across Sharjah, ultimately delivering a consistent and integrated customer experience across the emirate's municipalities.” For her part, H.E. Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Digital Department and Chairperson of Nabni Platform Steering Committee, said:“The launch of Phase One of Nabni reflects Sharjah's approach to moving from the digitisation of individual services towards the integrated redesign of government journeys around the user. The platform's strategic value lies in standardising procedures and connecting government entities and data within a single digital journey. This reduces requirements for customers, improves service delivery efficiency, and enables government entities to operate within a more integrated ecosystem.” H.E. added:“This phase provides the foundation for a broader transformation of engineering and construction services across the emirate through a scalable digital model that can expand as new packages and services are introduced. Our goal is to translate government integration directly into a better user experience through simpler procedures, clearer steps, and more connected and efficient services.” Phase One is supported by digital integration with 10 government entities and systems linked to the services. This enables the platform to access information already held by government entities, reducing the need for users to provide the same information again. As a result, the total number of supporting documents required for classification services has been reduced from 46 to just two, helping users complete applications more easily while further standardising procedures across Sharjah's municipalities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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