Price Rises In The UAE Have Moved Past The Petrol Station

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October, 2025

Fuel is where most people in the UAE first notice inflation. The price is set once a month, applies in every emirate, and reached its highest level of the year in October. Dubai's September figures show how far the price rise has spread beyond fuel. Food inflation rose to 8.05% from 7.39% in August, its highest reading this year, with pulses and vegetables still 20% above a year earlier. Fuel for personal transport was 37.5% higher than a year ago, up from 31.3% in August, and transport as a whole rose to 14.7% from 12.7% in August. Rents went the other way: housing inflation eased to 6.23% from 6.70%, its fifth monthly decline in a row. Fuel has worked its way into food, and food is now the category still rising while the earlier pressure from rents cools, said Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro.The Central Bank of the UAE, in its quarterly review of the economy published on 30 September, expects inflation across the country to average 2.4% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027. That is nearly double last year's 1.3%, and still about half the global rate the IMF puts near 4.7%.

Dubai gives the clearest monthly view because it publishes consumer prices every month. September's headline was 5.03%, down from 5.54% in August and a June peak of 5.66%, and the index fell slightly on the month. That dip is less reassuring than it looks. It came from air fares and holiday packages falling back from their summer highs, with air fare inflation dropping to 13.5% from 23.2% in a month, while fuel and food kept rising.

Why is Dubai at 5% when the country is forecast at 2.4%? Each emirate builds its own price basket to match how its residents spend. Housing, for example, is the largest item in Dubai's basket at roughly 38%, against about 34% in Abu Dhabi. Early this year Dubai's rents were also rising faster, above 7% against under 5% in Abu Dhabi. A larger share of spending going to the item rising fastest is part of what keeps Dubai's reading above the national forecast. The national rate averages every emirate, each with its own basket and its own rents, fuel and food prices, so Dubai pulls it up without setting it.

The central bank's forecast rests on four things. One is already showing in the data: housing costs are moderating, as the bank expected. Two are policy tools it relies on, regulated prices on staple foods and close monitoring of key consumer prices. The review also notes that wages are not chasing prices, with average pay in June below a year earlier even as jobs grew 11%, which also keeps prices in check. The fourth is an easing of global cost pressures, meaning oil and shipping, and that one is outside the central bank's control. When the report was issued, oil had cooled off. Brent was near $84 a barrel in July, and the forecast probably assumed it would stay around that level until the end of the year. It did not. Brent averaged around $110 in September, and pump prices have risen for three months in a row.

The central bank's forecast needs a second half in which oil eases and prices follow. Halfway through that second half, oil is higher, fuel is at a yearly high and food inflation in Dubai is still climbing. The 2.4% national figure may still prove right if the last quarter is calm; what the data since September shows is that the margin for that has narrowed.

About etoro:

etoro is the platform where you can trade, invest, save and spend. Founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way, we've built a regulated, Nasdaq-listed platform used by millions of people in 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge. By combining the collective intelligence of our community with AI-powered tools, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to help you grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, copy other investors, or invest with an AI agent. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

Not investment advice. etoro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

Middle East:

etoro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)'s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Registered Office and its principal place of business: Office 26 and 27, 25th floor, Al Sila Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.