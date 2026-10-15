Spacex Expands Footprint With United Airlines Days After AAL Rollout Starlink's Now Available On Nearly Half Its Flights



United is adding Starlink to about 20 planes per week, it said.

The airline also launched a Starlink Tracker, allowing travelers to check whether their flights offer the service. Last week, American Airlines announced plans to install Starlink on more than 1,030 aircraft.

SpaceX (SPCX) continued to increase its foothold in the commercial aviation market, with United Airlines (UAL) announcing that Starlink satellite internet service is now available on nearly half of the carrier's daily flights.

The development comes just a week after American Airlines (AAL) announced plans to equip its entire mainline fleet with Starlink.

SPCX shares were down about 4% at the time of writing, tracking weakness in the broader space and the tech sector. UAL stock edged marginally higher.

United Accelerates Starlink Rollout

United Airlines said Starlink is now installed on more than 635 aircraft. According to a July SEC filing by United, the airline operates 1,579 mainline and regional aircraft. United is adding Starlink to about 20 planes per week and expects to complete installations by the end of 2027.

United also launched a Starlink Tracker, allowing travelers to check whether their flights offer the service.

Starlink's Growing Partnerships

Last week, American Airlines announced plans to install Starlink on more than 1,030 aircraft. Installations are expected to begin in early 2027, covering both narrowbody and widebody aircraft.

Starlink is also available in 38% of Alaska Air Group's (ALK) fleet. Alaska Air operates Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Globally, Qatar Airways already offers Starlink Wi-Fi on 150 widebody aircraft, while Air France is targeting a fleetwide rollout by year-end. Emirates is also set to launch the service.

SpaceX's Starlink Push Goes Beyond Aviation

Starlink has also been in the news since SpaceX announced a deal last week to acquire Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz wireless spectrum portfolio.

The deal would see SpaceX expand its Starlink Mobile service by combining satellite connectivity with ground-based mobile networks, potentially increasing competition with traditional telecom operators.

Retail's Take On SPCX, UAL

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding SPCX trended in the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while sentiment on UAL remained 'bullish.'

SPCX shares are up more than 7% over its IPO price while UAL stock has declined more than 12% so far this year.

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