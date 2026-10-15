Global Power MOSFET Market - Size, Share, Strategic Insights, And Forecasts (2026-2031) EV Electrification And Energy-Efficient Electronics Drive 6.3% CAGR To USD 12.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portfolio diversification, OEM collaborations and Asia-Pacific manufacturing expansion can shorten lead times and capture demand for energy-efficient power electronics.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Mosfet Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power MOSFET market is forecast to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2026 to USD 12.1 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 6.3%. According to the report, sustained demand for energy-efficient power electronics across automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and consumer applications will support market expansion during the forecast period.

Electrification remains a central market driver, particularly within the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles require semiconductor technologies capable of handling high currents while minimizing energy losses. The low on-resistance and fast switching capabilities of power MOSFETs help improve battery efficiency, thermal performance, and vehicle range. Increasing adoption across EV powertrains, onboard chargers, motor control systems, and battery management systems is expected to generate significant opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers.

Government policies promoting lower transport emissions, combined with rising consumer demand for cleaner mobility, are further strengthening the automotive power semiconductor market. As vehicle manufacturers expand electrified product portfolios, demand is growing for components that meet stringent efficiency, reliability, and safety requirements.

Industrial Automation and Renewable Energy Support Demand

Industrial automation, manufacturing modernization, and renewable energy investment represent additional growth areas for the global power MOSFET market. These devices are increasingly integrated into high-capacity power supplies, solar inverters, motor drives, and large bidirectional DC-DC converters. Their use supports higher system efficiency, improved power conversion, and more effective energy management across industrial infrastructure.

Efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions are encouraging investment in efficient power electronic systems. Solar power installations, energy storage platforms, factory automation systems, and advanced power distribution equipment are expected to contribute to broader power MOSFET adoption through 2031.

Consumer electronics also remain an important end-use segment. Laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices require efficient power management to extend battery life, control heat generation, and support compact designs. Continued device miniaturization is increasing the need for reliable MOSFETs with low switching losses and strong thermal performance.

Production Costs and Supply Chain Risks Create Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, high production costs and fluctuating raw material prices may constrain market growth. Advanced semiconductor fabrication requires substantial capital investment, which can place pressure on pricing and margins, particularly for smaller manufacturers. Shortages of critical materials, logistics bottlenecks, and other supply chain disruptions may also affect product availability and delivery schedules.

Regulatory and compliance obligations create further complexity in automotive and industrial markets. Components used in safety-critical systems must satisfy rigorous performance and reliability standards. Certification requirements can increase development expenses, extend product launch timelines, and create barriers for new market entrants.

SiC and GaN Innovation Expands Market Potential

The market is segmented by type, power rating, end-user, and geography. Enhancement mode devices maintain broad adoption across multiple applications, while low, medium, and high power categories address diverse voltage and current requirements.

Technological progress in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials is expected to enhance thermal stability, reduce switching losses, and improve high-voltage performance. These advances are extending the use of power semiconductor solutions in demanding automotive, industrial, and renewable energy environments.

Leading semiconductor companies are prioritizing portfolio expansion, higher efficiency, lower power losses, and improved thermal performance. Partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators are enabling application-specific solutions for increasingly complex power architectures. Manufacturing expansion in Asia-Pacific is also helping suppliers align capacity with major electronics and automotive supply chains while improving regional lead times.

Overall, the report identifies vehicle electrification, industrial automation, renewable energy deployment, and energy-efficient consumer electronics as the principal forces shaping the power MOSFET market through 2031. Although cost pressures, compliance requirements, and supply chain risks remain, material innovation and expanding end-use adoption are expected to sustain long-term market momentum.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. POWER MOSFET MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Depletion Mode

5.3. Enhancement Mode

6. POWER MOSFET MARKET ANALYSIS, BY POWER RATE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. High Power

6.3. Medium Power

6.4. Low Power

7. POWER MOSFET MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Automotives

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Others

8. POWER MOSFET MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. UK

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. Japan

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Australia

8.6.6. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Market Share Analysis

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Infineon Technologies AG

10.2. Digi Key Electronics

10.3. Renesas Electronics

10.4. ON Semiconductors

10.5. Ixys Corporation

10.6. STMicroelectronics

10.7. NXP Semiconductors

10.8. Texas Instruments

10.9. Hitachi

10.10. Toshiba

Companies Featured



Infineon Technologies AG

Digi Key Electronics

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductors

Ixys Corporation

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Hitachi Toshiba

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