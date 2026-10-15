The Stars Are Out In Palm Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Constellations To Bold-Faced Names

Town of Palm Beach, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Palm Beach has never been short on star power. For more than a century, the island has attracted celebrities, socialites, politicians, Gilded Age industrialists and larger-than-life personalities, helping shape its reputation as one of America's most iconic destinations.

President John F. Kennedy, one of modern Florida's founding figures Henry Flagler and heir to the Post cereal fortune Marjorie Merriweather Post all called Palm Beach home at different points in their lives. Famed architect Addison Mizner, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and cosmetics magnate Estée Lauder are among the other bold-faced names woven into the island's history.

But before Palm Beach became synonymous with glamour and prestige, mariners navigating the South Florida coast were looking up to a different kind of star - the celestial landmarks that helped guide generations of sailors across the world's waters. Today, those same stars can be seen from the Palm Beach Marina, offering boaters a connection between the island's maritime past and its modern-day place as a premier yachting location.

“In many ways, Palm Beach's first stars weren't found on Worth Avenue, at a gala or behind the gates of an oceanfront estate – they were shining overhead,” said Carolyn Stone, Deputy Town of Palm Beach Manager.“Whether you're arriving at the Marina by boat, spending an evening aboard or looking up at the night sky from the docks, there's a connection to the history of navigation that is still very much part of the experience today.”

Navigating Then & Now

Long before satellites orbited the Earth, sailors developed remarkable ways to travel the seas. By observing the sun, moon, stars and planets and using instruments such as the sextant, seafarers could determine their location on the ocean and chart a course across vast distances. This practice helped explorers sail the continents, merchants to establish trade routes and adventurers to reach distant shores.

Today, Palm Beach Marina guests and boaters everywhere can navigate with extraordinary precision using modern technology. GPS can pinpoint a vessel's location with remarkable accuracy, radars help track nearby traffic, weather and potential hazards, and digital chart plotters can display an entire cruising route with just a few taps of a screen. Modern technology has undoubtedly made boating safer, easier and more precise. But the stars that shine above Palm Beach remain unchanged.

Guided By The Constellations

Look up on a clear night from the state-of-the-art Palm Beach Marina and Polaris, better known as the North Star, can be seen overhead. Sailors throughout the Northern Hemisphere – including those traveling Florida's waters – have long used the North Star as a dependable point of reference.

Seafarers also relied on constellations to help orient themselves and track the changing seasons (and perhaps even cast themselves a favorable horoscope reading). Winter skies often feature Orion, named after a hunter in Greek mythology, alongside the bull-like Taurus and Gemini, named after the Greco-Roman twins. As temperatures warm, the leonine Leo and modest maiden Virgo take center stage, while summer brings Scorpius and the archer Sagittarius rising above the southern horizon. In the fall, Pegasus emerges with its distinctive Great Square formation.

Palm Beach Sparkles On Land & Sea

One of the unexpected pleasures of spending time at the Palm Beach Marina is the opportunity to experience the sophisticated island from a different perspective. Whether relaxing aboard a vessel, sailing the Intracoastal or simply taking in the view before dinner on Worth Avenue, the night sky also offers a timeless connection to Palm Beach's maritime past.

“Whether you are reveling in all the glittering personalities that have made the Town an object of international fascination – or studying your star charts to prepare for your seafaring adventure ­– our Palm Beach Marina is a great place to drop anchor,” said Mike Horn, Palm Beach Marina Manager.

Palm Beach may be known for its famous names, but some of its most remarkable stars have been here all along. From the docks of the Palm Beach Marina, they continue to serve as a reminder that while navigation has evolved, the spirit of exploration remains unchanged. For slip reservations, Marina information and availability, visit TownofPalmBeachMarina.com.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Joy Ganesh, Jacober Creative

PR & Marketing for Palm Beach Marina

Email:...

cell: 908.616.8485

office: 305.801.9291

– Hi-res images, video and other materials, and interviews are available upon request –

ABOUT THE PALM BEACH MARINA

The Palm Beach Marina transformed the old Town Docks with a $40 million renovation and opened on November 1, 2021. Marina patrons can now enjoy a suite of elevated amenities, including expanded shore power, Bellingham concrete floating docks, state-of-the-art security and lighting, as well as wider and deeper slips to accommodate vessels 60 to 295 feet. The Palm Beach Marina is currently taking annual and transient slip reservations. Boaters can now easily reserve dockage using the online service Dockwa via the Town Marina website.

The Town of Palm Beach Marina is located at 500 Australian Avenue. For general inquiries about long-term dockage, storage, and other services, visit TownofPalmBeachMarina.com. For more information on the project or slip lease information, contact Marina Manager Mike Horn at ... or by calling 561-838-5463.

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