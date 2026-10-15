Europe Recommerce Market Databook - 60+ Kpis And Forecasts By Channel, Category And Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update Retail-Led Resale Drives Growth To US$64.4 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retailer-led resale, cross-border logistics, integrated payments, certified repair and multi-category expansion are reshaping Europe's recommerce market.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's recommerce market is forecast to grow by 12.6% year-on-year to reach US$43.0 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$38.2 billion in 2025 to approximately US$64.4 billion by 2030.

Retailers integrate resale into core sales channels

Resale is becoming part of mainstream retail across Northern and Western Europe. H&M Group expanded resale across additional brands, stores, and markets during 2024, supported by the continued growth of Sellpy. Zalando is also extending its Pre-owned assortment and geographic coverage. These initiatives demonstrate how fashion retailers are incorporating recommerce into established websites, apps, and physical stores.

Retailer-controlled take-back, resale, repair, and trade-in programs allow brands to retain customer relationships, encourage repeat purchases, and manage product circulation. Over the next several years, branded resale experiences are expected to become more standardised, increasing competitive pressure on independent platforms without direct access to retail customers or fulfilment networks.

Cross-border recommerce depends on logistics and payments

Cross-border resale growth is increasing the importance of delivery, payments, payouts, convenience, and transaction security. Vinted is investing in Vinted Go and Vinted Pay while expanding into additional markets and product categories. The rollout of Vinted Go in Spain and Portugal highlights the growing role of lockers, pickup-dropoff points, and integrated parcel management.

Platforms that control fulfilment and payment infrastructure are likely to strengthen their competitive position. This shift will raise entry barriers for smaller operators and make reliable logistics a significant factor in the expansion of the European recommerce market.

Certified electronics recommerce gains momentum

European electronics recommerce is moving toward certified, service-backed operating models. Swisscom connects device buyback, repair, return, donation, and resale while offering tested refurbished phones with battery standards and warranties. Back Market is expanding repair services and telecom distribution, including its relationship with Bouygues Telecom, while preparing repair platform launches in France, Germany, and Spain.

Testing, battery condition, data erasure, warranty protection, and after-sales service remain central to consumer confidence in refurbished electronics. EU implementation of the Repair of Goods Directive and development of the European Online Repair Platform should further support formal repair and refurbishment networks. Higher-value devices are consequently expected to shift toward certified channels operated by telecom providers, specialist platforms, retailers, and repair partners.

Recommerce expands into home, sport, and mobility

The market is broadening beyond apparel and consumer electronics. IKEA has launched a second-hand marketplace offering recommended prices, professional photographs, and product measurements. Decathlon is developing repair, rental, subscription, and second-life services, including a partnership with Rebike Mobility for refurbished e-bikes.

Furniture, bicycles, and sporting equipment offer strong resale potential because they can be inspected, serviced, graded, and recirculated through structured channels. EU requirements for separate collection systems for used textiles are also encouraging stronger reuse capabilities. Businesses with expertise in reverse logistics, condition assessment, repair, and category-specific fulfilment are positioned to gain share as recommerce becomes more service-intensive.

Competitive landscape and recent market activity

Competitive intensity is expected to increase over the next 2-4 years as marketplaces, retailers, telecom companies, and refurbishers invest in reverse logistics, warranties, repair access, grading capabilities, and physical collection points. General marketplaces will remain important, although retailer-led and specialist models are likely to gain traction in categories where trust and after-sales support influence purchase decisions.



Vinted continues to expand its cross-border consumer marketplace while investing in payments, delivery, electronics, and new geographic markets.

Back Market and Recommerce compete in refurbished electronics through certification, repair, trade-in services, and retail distribution.

Vestiaire Collective is strengthening premium fashion resale through brand partnerships, including its collaboration with GANNI.

IKEA has expanded its second-hand marketplace to five European countries.

Decathlon Pulse has become the majority shareholder in Rebike Mobility, supporting expansion in refurbished e-bikes.

Vinted's delivery agreement with InPost spans eight countries and strengthens cross-border fulfilment.

Recommerce's partnership with Euronics extends trade-in and refurbished-device sales through a major European electronics retail network. Bouygues Telecom is selling Back Market smartphones through approximately 500 stores in France.

Partnerships currently play a larger role than broad market consolidation. Future investments and acquisitions are expected to focus on logistics, refurbishment capacity, repair networks, payment infrastructure, and access to retail distribution.

Report coverage

The report provides data-centric analysis of the European recommerce market across consumer segments, product categories, sales channels, operating models, and resale formats. It includes more than 60 KPIs at the country level and examines market performance from 2021 to 2030. The bundled offering contains 17 regional and country reports, supported by 700+ tables and 1000+ charts. Geographic coverage includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the wider European market.

Market sizing and forecasts assess gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, and market share. Sector coverage includes retail shopping, home improvement, and other industries, while product analysis spans apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor & essentials, books, toys & hobbies, automotive parts & accessories, and sports & fitness equipment.

The research also evaluates Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs. Sales models include resale, rental, and refurbishment & certified pre-owned products. Additional analysis covers Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale, Social Media Driven Resale, generalist marketplaces, Vertical-Specific Platforms, mobile and desktop usage, Android and iOS, city tiers, payment instruments, product condition, fulfilment speed, and seller professionalization.

Strategic value

The report supports market sizing, investment planning, competitive benchmarking, and growth strategy development. Historical data and forecasts help organisations assess transaction behaviour, monetization patterns, platform positioning, and category opportunities. Consumer analysis by age, income, gender, and city tier provides further insight into purchasing patterns and channel preferences. The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging commercial and investment opportunities across Europe's evolving recommerce ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Key Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Recommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Recommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.2 Recommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.3 Recommerce - Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.4 Recommerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

3. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

3.1 Recommerce Market Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030

3.2 Recommerce Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.3 Recommerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.4 Recommerce Other Sectors Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Categories

4.1 Recommerce Market Share by Retail Shopping Categories, 2025

4.2 Recommerce Apparel and Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.3 Recommerce Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.4 Recommerce Home Appliances - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.5 Recommerce Home Decor & Essentials - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.6 Recommerce Books, Toys & Hobbies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.7 Recommerce Automotive Parts & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.8 Recommerce Sports & Fitness Equipment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.9 Recommerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Recommerce Channels

5.1 Recommerce Market Share by Recommerce Channels, 2021-2030

5.2 Recommerce Consumer to Consumer (C2C) Channel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.3 Recommerce Business to Consumer (B2C) Channel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.4 Recommerce by Retailer Trade-In and Buyback Programs Channel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sales Model

6.1 Recommerce Market Share by Sales Model, 2021-2030

6.2 Recommerce Resale - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.3 Recommerce Rental - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.4 Recommerce by Refurbishment and Certified Pre-Owned - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Digital Engagement Channel

7.1 Recommerce Market Share by Digital Engagement Channel, 2021-2030

7.2 Recommerce Website-Based - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.3 Recommerce App-Based - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.4 Recommerce by Social Media Driven - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Platform Type

8.1 Recommerce Market Share by Platform Type, 2021-2030

8.2 Recommerce Generalist Marketplaces - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.3 Recommerce Vertical-Specific Marketplaces - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device

9.1 Recommerce Market Share by Device, 2021-2030

9.2 Recommerce Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.3 Recommerce Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

10.1 Recommerce Market Share by Operating System, 2021-2030

10.2 Recommerce iOS - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.3 Recommerce Android - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

11.1 Recommerce Market Share by Cities, 2021-2030

11.2 Recommerce Tier1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.3 Recommerce Tier 2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.4 Recommerce Tier 3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument

12.1 Recommerce Market Share by Payment Instrument, 2021-2030

12.2 Recommerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.3 Recommerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.4 Recommerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.5 Recommerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.6 Recommerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.7 Recommerce by Other Digital Payments - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.8 Recommerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

13. Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

13.1 Recommerce Market Share by Age Group, 2025

13.2 Recommerce Market Share by Income Level, 2025

13.3 Recommerce Market Share by Gender, 2025

13.4 Recommerce Market Share by Product Condition, 2025

13.5 Recommerce Market Share by Fulfilment Speed, 2025

13.6 Recommerce Market Share by Seller Professionalization, 2025

14. Recommerce Market Revenue, 2021-2030

15. Recommerce Market Share by Key Revenue Segments

15.1 Recommerce Market Share by Key Revenue Segments, 2021-2030

15.2 Recommerce Market by Ad-based revenues, 2021-2030

15.3 Recommerce Market Revenue by Commission, 2021-2030

15.4 Recommerce Market Revenue by Services & Refurbishment Fees, 2021-2030

16. Further Reading

16.1 About the Publisher

16.2 Related Research

List of Tables [43]

List of Figures [62]

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