Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Market: Business And Investment Opportunities, Q2 2026 - 90+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2031 BNPL GMV Set To Reach US$4.55 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance ROI by targeting high-growth categories, priority sectors and channels, refining go-to-market partnerships, and using age-based insights to improve adoption. Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market is forecast to grow by 16.4% annually, reaching US$2.50 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 19.8% during 2022-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, recording a CAGR of 12.7% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the sector is projected to increase from USD 2.14 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 4.55 billion. The report delivers a data-centric assessment of the Vietnam BNPL market, examining growth opportunities, competitive dynamics, consumer behavior and potential risks across retail categories. It includes more than 90 country-level KPIs, supported by 58 tables and 82 charts, to provide detailed market size, forecast, transaction and market share insights. Coverage spans online and offline sales channels, business models, distribution models, merchant ecosystems and end-use sectors. Value and volume indicators enable organizations to evaluate BNPL adoption, transaction activity, revenue potential, consumer engagement and market maturity. The analysis is based on industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform designed to identify emerging business and investment opportunities. Vietnam Retail, E-commerce and BNPL Market Analysis The report evaluates retail spending trends, the BNPL share of retail expenditure, e-commerce spending and BNPL penetration within e-commerce. Market attractiveness is assessed through gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume and provider market share. Competitive analysis includes profiles of leading Vietnam BNPL companies:

Fundiin

MoMo

Home Credit Vietnam

Kredivo Atome Revenue and Operational Performance Revenue analysis covers total BNPL income and the contribution of merchant commissions, missed payment fees, pay now services and other income sources. Operational KPIs include the active consumer base and bad debt, supporting a structured assessment of provider performance, portfolio quality and market risk. The report also segments Vietnam BNPL spending across:

Two-Party and Third-Party business models

Convenience and credit purposes

Open Loop and Closed Loop merchant ecosystems

Standalone providers, Banks & Payment Service Providers and Marketplaces Online Channel and POS Channel transactions End-Use Sector and Retail Category Forecasts Market size and forecast data are provided for Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Services, Automotive, Health Care and Wellness and other end-use sectors. Retail product category analysis covers Apparel, Footwear & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Toys, Kids, and Babies, Jewelry, Sporting Goods, Entertainment & Gaming and other categories. This segmentation enables companies to identify high-growth areas, prioritize merchant partnerships and refine customer acquisition strategies across Vietnam's expanding digital payments ecosystem. Vietnam BNPL Consumer Behavior Insights The report analyzes consumer attitudes and spending patterns by age, income, gender and monthly expenses. It also assesses default rates by age group, adoption rationale, average annual transactions per user and BNPL users as a percentage of Vietnam's adult population. These insights help market participants understand usage frequency, demographic adoption patterns and the factors influencing BNPL payment decisions. They can also support product development, credit risk management, customer segmentation and marketing investment. Business and Investment Value

Strategic planning: Assess the future direction of the Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later market, including provider strategies, innovation and business model development.

Market intelligence: Evaluate market size, growth prospects and structural shifts across retail and e-commerce using more than 90 value and volume KPIs.

Performance benchmarking: Compare gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, active users, revenue and bad debt indicators.

Competitive assessment: Review leading BNPL providers, market shares, competitive intensity and market concentration.

Market entry and expansion: Identify priority categories, end-use sectors, distribution channels and partnership opportunities while assessing regulatory and commercial risks. Consumer targeting: Apply demographic and behavioral insights to improve customer acquisition, engagement, product positioning and return on investment. Overall, the report provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence for evaluating Vietnam's BNPL market, developing go-to-market strategies, strengthening competitive positioning and identifying opportunities across retail, e-commerce and digital financial services. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Vietnam Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Vietnam Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031

2.3 Vietnam Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.4 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031

3. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031

3.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

4. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Industry - Key Company Profiles

4.1 Company Profile 1

4.2 Company Profile 2

4.3 Company Profile 3

4.4 Company Profile 4

4.5 Company Profile 5

5. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

5.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031

5.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031

5.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031

5.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031

6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031

8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant ecosystem, 2022-2031

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open loop system, 2022-2031

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed loop system, 2022-2031

9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031

9.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031

10. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031

10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031

10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

10.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025

12. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

12.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025

13.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025

13.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.4 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.5 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.6 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.7 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.8 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.9 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

14.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

15.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

16.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

17.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

18.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

19.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

20.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21. Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031

21.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

21.1.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.4 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025

21.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025

21.3.1 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.2 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.3 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025

21.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025

21.6 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025

21.7 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025

21.8 Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025

22. Further Reading

22.1 About the Publisher

22.2 Related Research

List of Tables [55]

List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



MoMo

Home Credit

FE Credit

Kredivo Fundiin

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