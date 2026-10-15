Seven Feathers Casino Resort Selects QCI Resortstm, Bringing Resort Operations Onto One Unified Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded partnership brings hotel, food and beverage, RV resort, fuel and finance operations into scope, marking a major commitment to unified resort technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Seven Feathers Casino Resort has selected QCI ResortsTM, The Unified Operating Layer for Integrated Resorts, to bring the entire resort on one connected platform. The expanded partnership extends QCI's role into the systems that power the broader resort and establishes Canyonville, Oregon-based Seven Feathers as a development partner helping shape the future of unified resort operations.

By replacing legacy systems with an integrated platform built around a shared data model, Seven Feathers is laying the foundation for teams across the resort to work from the same information, coordinate across departments and connect daily operations with enterprise intelligence.

“Selecting QCI Resorts is a major step forward in how we run Seven Feathers,” said Jay Ellenberger, General Manager of Seven Feathers Casino Resort.“Our vision is one connected operation, with our teams working from the same information across the resort. Expanding our QCI partnership gives us the opportunity to build toward that vision and help shape the platform around the needs of our team and our guests.”

For Seven Feathers, the move extends QCI's role from enterprise intelligence into the systems its teams will use to manage more of the business every day. As a development partner, the resort will help shape QCI Resorts around the practical demands of running a multifaceted casino resort.

“Seven Feathers selecting QCI Resorts is a major milestone for our platform and a powerful commitment to the future of unified resort operations,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI.“Bringing hotel, food and beverage, RV operations and finance onto a shared foundation puts intelligence closer to every operational decision. Working alongside the Seven Feathers team gives us the opportunity to build that future around the realities of running a resort.”

The expanded partnership advances QCI's vision for a resort operating on one unified foundation, with connected information and intelligence built into the way the business runs.

About Seven Feathers Casino Resort

Owned and operated by the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Seven Feathers Casino Resort is a premier gaming, entertainment, and hospitality destination located in Canyonville, Oregon, just off Interstate 5 at Exit 99. The destination features more than 900 slot machines, table games, bingo, diverse dining options, live entertainment, River Rock Spa, and 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Accommodations include 300 rooms at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 73 rooms at Creekside Hotel, and the award-winning Seven Feathers RV Resort. The Exit 99 destination also includes the Seven Feathers Truck & Travel Center, offering convenient fuel, dining, and travel services. Surrounded by Southern Oregon's natural beauty, Seven Feathers brings together gaming, relaxation, recreation, and exceptional hospitality in one destination.

Learn more at sevenfeathers.com or call 800.548.8461.

About Seven Feathers Casino Resort & Exit 99 Destination

Owned and operated by the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Seven Feathers Casino Resort is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located in Canyonville, Oregon, along Interstate 5 at Exit 99. Surrounded by the natural beauty of Southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley, the destination has grown from the Cow Creek Bingo Hall, established in 1992, into a comprehensive resort experience welcoming travelers, gaming enthusiasts, families, and business groups.

Seven Feathers Casino Resort features more than 900 slot machines, table games, bingo, multiple dining and lounge experiences, live entertainment, and 25,000 square feet of contiguous meeting and event space. Guests can enjoy accommodations at Seven Feathers Hotel or the newly remodeled Creekside Hotel & Suites, along with the award-winning Seven Feathers RV Resort. Additional amenities include River Rock Spa, an indoor pool, fitness center, and convenient access to the surrounding region's outdoor recreation and attractions.

The broader Exit 99 destination also includes the Seven Feathers Truck & Travel Center, offering convenient fuel, food, and travel services for visitors along the Interstate 5 corridor. Together, these properties create a welcoming destination where guests can stay, play, dine, relax, explore, and recharge.

Seven Feathers Casino Resort and Exit 99 combine exceptional guest service, entertainment, recreation, and the natural beauty of Southern Oregon to create memorable experiences for visitors from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

For more information, visit sevenfeathers.com or call 800.548.8461.

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of its business. Applying this agentic platform, QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at .

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D.- and master's-level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools.

His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries - be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD - Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 16 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.