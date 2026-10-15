Crowded Launches Crowded MCP, Bringing Nonprofit Financial Operations Into Chatgpt And Claude

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New MCP connector gives nonprofit teams a practical entry point into AI, letting them work with their live financial data to query spending, create fund accounts, prepare tax filings and build board reports through natural-language prompts









FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowded today launched the Crowded MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector that lets nonprofits and other mission-driven organizations work with their Crowded financial data and operational workflows from ChatGPT and Claude using natural-language requests. MCP is an open standard that lets AI assistants connect to outside software and data.

Crowded MCP is designed around the work nonprofit finance and operations teams do every day: understanding spending, organizing funds, preparing compliance work, managing accounts and turning transaction data into reports and next steps. For organizations interested in AI but unsure where it fits into day-to-day operations, that makes existing finance work an immediate use case rather than a separate technology project.

“The real opportunity is bringing finance into the AI workflow, not simply giving an AI more authority over the money,” said Daniel Grunstein, co-founder and CEO of Crowded.“Nonprofit teams spend enormous amounts of time understanding what happened, organizing the data and preparing what needs to happen next. Crowded MCP is designed to compress that work while keeping the organization's existing controls in place.”

A user can ask Crowded MCP to handle tasks ranging from pulling data to taking supported actions in Crowded:



“How much was spent on food in the past month?”

“Create a fund account for the latest government grant.”

“Prepare Form 990 from all Crowded platform transactions and uploaded materials.” “Build the annual board report using Crowded transaction data.”



For customers already using the connector, reporting and fundraising workflows are already emerging as practical use cases.“The Crowded MCP is really cool. I built year-end summary reports by easily pulling my organization's Crowded transaction data and visualizing it - a task that would have taken much longer otherwise!” said Keith Tristano, CFO of the Chicago Dental Society.

“We leverage the Crowded MCP server to easily generate custom fundraising pages for our sponsored projects. It's a no-brainer!” said Boruch Izkowitz, CEO of Brightleaf Giving.

Unlike uploading a static spreadsheet or bank export to an AI assistant, Crowded MCP is an authenticated connection to live Crowded data and tools. It can retrieve current financial information and, where permissions allow, carry out supported Crowded actions such as creating accounts, managing cards, tagging transactions and preparing operational workflows. The connection stays tied to the underlying Crowded environment rather than a one-time data snapshot.

Crowded MCP currently supports workflows across banking, cards, fundraising and dues, tax filing, account and contact management, transaction tagging and reporting. Crowded's nonprofit financial platform already spans fund accounts and sub-accounts, cards, dues and collections, fundraising, tax compliance and reporting, giving the connector operational context beyond a standalone accounting export.

Crowded MCP can also turn questions into live views built from an organization's current Crowded data, such as a due's tracker, spend-by-category chart, filing-status board or other custom operational view. Crowded MCP sits alongside other connected systems in supported AI environments, opening the door to workflows that combine Crowded data with accounting, member engagement, fundraising and other operational systems while keeping access scoped to the permissions granted to the connector.

Availability

Crowded MCP beta is available now as a custom connector for Claude and ChatGPT. Crowded does not charge an additional fee for use of the connector; customers may need an appropriate ChatGPT or Claude plan, and normal Crowded product fees still apply. Organizations can connect in minutes using Crowded's MCP endpoint and following its setup guides.

MCP Endpoint:

About Crowded

Crowded is a financial technology platform built for nonprofits and other mission-driven organizations, including associations, foundations, fiscal sponsors and federated groups. Organizations use Crowded to structure dedicated accounts and sub-accounts around grants, programs, projects and local units, then collect dues and donations, manage cards and spending controls, keep books, and prepare and file IRS returns from their financial data. By building financial controls and compliance into the account structure, Crowded brings the day-to-day financial operations of complex nonprofit organizations into one system.

Founded in 2021, Crowded has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Tel Aviv and Manila. Learn more at .

Crowded Technologies Inc. is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by i3 Bank; Member FDIC.

Legal/Publishing Checks

The Crowded Technologies Inc. Visa Debit Card is issued by i3 Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

Crowded is an IRS-certified E-Filer that makes it easy for nonprofits to prepare and electronically file their federal tax returns with the IRS. Crowded is not a law firm, accounting firm, or financial advisory service, and does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice.

ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC. Crowded is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by OpenAI or Anthropic.

Contact

Orian Tal

The Pitch PR

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