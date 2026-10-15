Global Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2032 Non-Surgical Demand Sustains A $230 Million Market Amid Laser Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for lower-cost, non-surgical periodontal care by tracking reimbursement, treatment adoption, pricing and competition from laser therapy.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global local antimicrobial periodontal treatment market was valued at more than $240 million in 2025 and is forecast to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%, reaching just over $230 million by 2032. Continued demand for non-surgical periodontal treatment is expected to support the market, while mature product adoption, reimbursement limitations and competition from alternative therapies will restrict growth.

The report evaluates the market as a single segment, covering local antimicrobial therapies used alongside scaling and root planing in periodontal disease management. It provides historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year and forecasts through 2032.

Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market Dynamics

Patient preference for non-surgical periodontal care remains the market's principal growth driver. Local antimicrobial products offer a less invasive and generally lower-cost treatment option than periodontal surgery, supporting their use among patients with mild to moderate periodontal disease. Demand is particularly relevant when surgery is not clinically required, preferred by the patient or financially accessible.

Limited dental insurance coverage for advanced periodontal procedures also influences treatment decisions. High out-of-pocket costs can discourage patients from pursuing surgical interventions, helping sustain demand for more cost-conscious therapies. Local antimicrobial products remain integrated into routine periodontal care, primarily as adjuncts to scaling and root planing rather than standalone treatments.

Despite their established clinical role, these products operate in a mature and highly saturated market. Many leading therapies have been available for decades, leaving limited opportunity for significant expansion through new patient adoption. Revenue performance increasingly depends on established clinical protocols, product pricing, treatment frequency and practitioner preferences.

Alternative periodontal therapies represent an additional market limiter. Periodontal laser therapy has gained popularity in North America and is reducing procedure share for local antimicrobial products in some practices. This shift toward technology-based treatment approaches is expected to contribute to the market's modest contraction through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

OraPharma's ARESTIN controls the majority share of the global market. The product contains 1 mg of minocycline hydrochloride microspheres and is used as an adjunct to scaling and root planing. Originally launched in 1996 and approved by the FDA in 2001, ARESTIN continues to lead the category despite year-over-year revenue declines and performance below annual revenue forecasts.

The product's recent revenue pressure is attributed primarily to overall market saturation and the growing adoption of periodontal laser therapy, particularly in North America, rather than significant share losses to competing local antimicrobial products.

PerioChip is the second-leading competitor worldwide and the market leader in Europe. Marketed by Dexcel Pharma through subsidiaries, partners and distributors, it is available across Germany, the U.K., Benelux, Austria and other international markets. PerioChip consists of a biodegradable gelatin matrix containing 2.5 mg of chlorhexidine digluconate.

Ligosan ranked third globally in 2025 and held the second-largest share in Europe. Distributed primarily by Kulzer, Ligosan Slow Release uses a doxycycline-based gel delivered into periodontal pockets. Microsphere, biodegradable chip and slow-release gel formats remain the principal product technologies in the market.

Market Coverage and Analysis



Quantitative analysis: Market size, market share, unit sales, average selling prices, growth rates and forecasts through 2032.

Qualitative analysis: Market drivers and limiters, treatment adoption trends, competitive positioning, product portfolios, company profiles and recent mergers and acquisitions.

Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Methodology: Market revenue modeling based on unit sales and average selling prices, supported by historical and forecast data.

Deliverables: 37 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, including 4 charts, 7 figures, a methodology appendix and an acronym glossary. Licensing: Single-user, site and enterprise options.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report enables manufacturers, investors, dental product suppliers and healthcare strategists to assess the outlook for local antimicrobial periodontal treatment through 2032. It examines how patient demand for non-surgical care, reimbursement conditions, product maturity and emerging treatment alternatives are affecting market value and unit sales.

Readers can use the findings to benchmark OraPharma, PerioChip and Ligosan, evaluate average selling price trends, identify regional competitive differences and assess the impact of periodontal laser therapy. The analysis also supports product planning, market entry evaluation, competitive strategy and long-term investment decisions within the global periodontal treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market

6.1 Executive Summary

6.1.1 Global Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market Overview

6.1.2 Competitive Analysis

6.1.3 Regions Included

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

6.4 Drivers And Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Abbreviations

List of Charts

Chart 6-1: Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market, Global, 2025 & 2032

Chart 6-2: Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Procedures, Global, 2025

Chart 6-3: Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 6-4: Leading Competitors, Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market, Global, 2025

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