MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ress Life InvestmentsAugust Bournonvilles Passage 1DK-1055 Copenhagen KDenmarkCVR nr. 33593163

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 October 2026

Corporate Announcement 35/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 30 September 2026.

NAV per share in USD: 2748.20

The performance during September is -0.07% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 4.15% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) are 227.6 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR is published on the website of Nasdaq Copenhagen under the section AIF Companies and Funds, where the bid and ask prices are published. The daily NAV in EUR is calculated as the most recently published NAV in USD divided by the European Central Bank's EUR/USD reference rate on the relevant day.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

...

Tel + 46 73 660 72 42

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website,.

Attachment

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 35-2026