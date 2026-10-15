VIVAIA Unveils Its First Collaboration With New York City Ballet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Jewels, in Motion” celebrates George Balanchine's iconic ballet with three limited-edition Shoe Jewels Sets

New York, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the 60th anniversary of George Balanchine's iconic ballet Jewels, VIVAIA debuts its first collaboration with New York City Ballet. Titled Jewels, in Motion*,* the limited edition collaboration draws inspiration from the ballet's three acts, Emeralds, Rubies, and Diamonds, translating their distinct colors, energy, and brilliance into three Shoe Jewels Sets. Each set includes two pairs of silky ribbon laces and a removable jewel charm designed to catch the light with every step, allowing wearers to mix and match the accessories across their favorite VIVAIA Sneakerinas and flats.









The campaign features New York City Ballet dancers Nieve Corrigan, Kennedy Targosz, and Olivia Bell, each representing one of the three jewels and bringing the collaboration from the stage into everyday movement. The collaboration also includes a campaign film offering a closer look at a life in motion, onstage and beyond, from the discipline of the studio to the brilliance of the stage.

The VIVAIA x New York City Ballet Shoe Jewels Sets will be available exclusively on VIVAIA.com and at VIVAIA stores in the United States.

About Jewels

Jewels, a ballet choreographed by George Balanchine for New York City Ballet in 1967, is considered the first three-act story-less ballet. Inspired by a visit to famed jewelers Van Cleef and Arpels, Balanchine selected emeralds, rubies, and diamonds for his parure. But Jewels is really not so much about gems as about illuminating the music of its three different composers: Gabriel Fauré for Emeralds, Igor Stravinsky for Rubies, and Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky for Diamonds. NYCB will perform Jewels at Lincoln Center from September 22-27, 2026 and February 12-24, 2027 in celebration of the ballet's 60th anniversary.

About New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet (NYCB) is one of the foremost dance companies in the world. The Company was founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world-renowned for its athletic and contemporary style. Jerome Robbins joined NYCB the following year and, with Balanchine, helped to build its unparalleled repertory. Now under the direction of NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and NYCB Executive Director Katherine Brown, NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers.

About VIVAIA

VIVAIA is a global footwear brand founded in 2020, dedicated to supporting everyday life with eco-friendly comfort and style. Today, the brand provides a wide range of comfortable and on-trend footwear DTC across more than 61 countries and regions worldwide and continues to partner with global suppliers to design our shoes with recycled and sustainably produced materials.





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