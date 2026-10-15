Oxford Healthspan Launches Primeadine® GF Spermidine Powder, Expanding Its Gluten-Free Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Mixable Gluten-Free Format Offers a More Flexible Way to Incorporate Spermidine Daily

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Healthspan today announced the launch of Primeadine® GF Spermidine Powder, a new mixable format of its gluten-free, food-derived spermidine supplement designed to support cellular renewal and healthy aging.

The powder expands the company's existing Primeadine® GF line, offering an alternative to tablets for those who prefer to mix supplements into food or beverages as part of their daily routine. The new powder was first previewed during Grammy Week in Los Angeles in February through a custom Primeadine Longevity Shot served to artists and industry professionals at an invite-only celebration.

Primeadine provides a food-derived source of spermidine, a naturally occurring compound that declines with age and has been studied for its role in activating autophagy, the body's cellular recycling process linked to aging and cellular function.

A More Flexible Gluten-Free Format for Daily Use

Primeadine® GF Powder can be added to smoothies, shakes, or other foods, providing a simple way to incorporate spermidine into everyday habits.

Each serving provides 1 mg of whole-food spermidine, consistent with doses used in human research, and designed for consistency and ease of use.

“We've always focused on delivering spermidine in a form that people can use consistently,” said Leslie Kenny, founder and CEO of Oxford Healthspan.“The powder format gives people more flexibility in how they incorporate it into their daily routine.”

The Role of Spermidine in Healthy Aging

Spermidine is present in all human cells but decreases over time.

It has been widely studied for its ability to support autophagy, a process that helps remove damaged cellular components and maintain cellular function. As a fasting mimetic, spermidine can activate some of the same cellular pathways associated with fasting without the muscle loss associated with prolonged fasting.

Research has linked spermidine and autophagy to:



Cellular renewal and maintenance

Aging-related biological processes

Immune cell function Mitochondrial function and cellular resilience



Food-Derived, Gluten-Free Formulation

Primeadine® GF Powder is a food-derived spermidine supplement, using whole-food ingredients rather than synthetic sources.

The gluten-free formula is made up of three ingredients sourced in Okinawa, Japan:



A unique strain of broken cell wall chlorella naturally high in spermidine, iodine-free, and grown under natural sunlight with mountain spring water

Nobiletin from Shikuwasa citrus peel Curcumin from turmeric



Together, these ingredients support cellular health, metabolic function, and healthy aging.

All Primeadine® products are third-party tested for purity and potency, ISO 22000-certified, and developed in collaboration with longevity researchers, many of whom work out of the University of Oxford.

Product Availability

Primeadine® GF Powder is now available at oxfordhealthspan.com.

About Oxford Healthspan

Oxford Healthspan is a women-led, science-backed longevity supplement company dedicated to helping people age on their own terms by delivering premium, whole-food longevity supplements grounded in rigorous global research and modern longevity science. With a mission to revolutionize healthy aging, Oxford Healthspan sources only the highest-quality ingredients from Japan to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Learn more at oxfordhealthspan.com and follow Oxford Healthspan on Instagram.

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