VIVI Youth And Pink Fund Announce Strategic Partnership To Redefine Purpose-Driven Women's Wellness And Support Active Breast Cancer Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVI Youth, an emerging global leader in women's beauty and wellness nutrition, today announced a landmark philanthropic partnership with the national non-profit organization Pink Fund. Centered around the theme "Every Share Cares. Every Care Counts," the collaboration redefines the intersection of everyday consumer health and corporate social responsibility, demonstrating how modern brands can champion meaningful societal impact while fostering holistic personal care.









Bridging Personal Wellness and Collective Care

In an era where modern women constantly balance rigorous professional ambitions, family responsibilities, and personal self-care, consumer expectations have evolved. Today's discerning buyers look beyond superficial product benefits, actively seeking brands whose core philosophies align with their personal values-a growing movement toward purpose-driven consumption.

Recognizing this cultural shift, VIVI Youth has embedded social responsibility into the very DNA of its brand architecture. Through its alliance with Pink Fund, the company is directly addressing an often-overlooked crisis: the financial toxicity that accompanies a breast cancer diagnosis.

Pink Fund provides critical, non-medical living expense support for women undergoing active breast cancer treatment. By covering essential day-to-day costs such as housing, transportation, and utility bills for up to 90 days, Pink Fund alleviates the crushing economic burdens that compound the physical and emotional toll of treatment.

"Women's wellness cannot exist in a vacuum; true health encompasses community, empathy, and mutual support," said a spokesperson for VIVI Youth. "Our collaboration with Pink Fund allows us to extend our philosophy of 'Science Meets Gentle Wellness' into real-world action, ensuring that women navigating the toughest battles of their lives receive tangible, practical support when they need it most."









A Transparent Mechanism for Real-World Impact

To maximize the reach and efficacy of the campaign, VIVI Youth has engineered a direct, dual-action contribution model:



Direct Product Contributions: For every purchase of the co-branded 16-in-1 Verisol® Multi Collagen Peptides Powder for Women, VIVI Youth pledges a direct financial donation to Pink Fund. Digital Advocacy Initiative: Running through October 2026, the brand's "Every Share Cares. Every Care Counts." initiative encourages digital community engagement. For every valid social media share of the campaign content, VIVI Youth will contribute an additional $1 donation to Pink Fund, turning everyday digital interactions into measurable philanthropic outcomes.

This structure ensures that consumers can seamlessly integrate social good into their daily routines. When individuals start their mornings with a targeted wellness ritual, they are simultaneously participating in a larger collective network of support for women undergoing active medical care





Science Meets Gentle Wellness: The Flagship Formulation

Key product highlights include:



Advanced Bioavailability: Each serving delivers 2500 mg of VERISOL® Collagen Peptides sourced from Germany's GELITA AG, recognized globally for its enzymatically hydrolyzed, low-molecular-weight structure that ensures superior solubility and a clean, near-neutral flavor profile.

Comprehensive Multi-Source Matrix: The formulation incorporates four distinct collagen sources spanning Types I, II, III, and V.

Synergistic Nutrient Complex: Enhanced with 100 mg of sodium hyaluronate for deep cellular hydration, 20 billion CFU of 7 active probiotic strains, and 1,000 mg of inulin prebiotics to support optimal gut harmony. Designed for the Modern Lifestyle: Packaged in 20 individually sealed, travel-friendly 12-gram packets, the powder easily adapts to fast-paced routines-seamlessly blending into morning coffee, post-workout smoothies, or afternoon yogurt without disruption.

Upholding strict quality benchmarks, VIVI Youth maintains rigorous standards across raw material identity verification, cGMP-compliant manufacturing environments, and comprehensive independent third-party testing, ensuring total product transparency and safety.





Looking Forward: A New Benchmark for Industry Leadership

As VIVI Youth continues its global expansion across North American, European, and Asian markets, the brand remains committed to proving that commercial success and philanthropic dedication are mutually reinforcing. By fusing scientific nutritional innovation with a deep-rooted commitment to women supporting women, VIVI Youth is setting a progressive standard for the health and wellness sector.

To learn more about the VIVI Youth × Pink Fund partnership, explore the campaign details, or purchase the co-branded collection, please visit the official brand portal at viviyouth.co.









About VIVI Youth

VIVI Youth is a premier global brand dedicated to women's beauty and wellness nutrition. Guided by the philosophy "Science Meets Gentle Wellness", VIVI Youth develops targeted, science-backed nutritional solutions tailored to the rhythms of modern life. With an unwavering commitment to raw material transparency, rigorous third-party testing, and collaborative expertise with veteran nutritional scientists, VIVI Youth empowers women to prioritize their health at every stage of life.

About Pink Fund

Pink Fund is a national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to breast cancer patients undergoing active treatment. By paying non-medical living expenses-such as housing, transportation, and utilities-Pink Fund helps patients focus on healing, maintaining their dignity, and recovering their financial health during a 90-day transition period.





At the center of this initiative is VIVI Youth's flagship offering, the