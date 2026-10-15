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Ackermans & Van Haaren: Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of 15Th October 2026


Date: 2026-10-15 11:46:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


The extraordinary general meeting of Ackermans & van Haaren took place today. The shareholders approved all the items on the agenda, including the renewal of the authorization to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital, the renewal of the authorization to acquire and dispose own shares, as well as the resulting amendment to the articles of association.

please find attached our press release.


Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment

  • 20261015_AvH_Results_Extraordinary_Shareholders_Meeting

MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111815675


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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