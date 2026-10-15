ALSTOM S.A: Alstom Secures 15-Year Services Contract Extension Worth Nearly 1 Billion Euro From Greater Anglia In The United Kingdom



Alstom will continue to maintain Greater Anglia's fleet of 133 Class 720 Aventra trains until the early 2040s

Contract builds on a successful partnership that has delivered one of the UK's most reliable modern commuter fleets Supports Greater Anglia with delivering an even better service for its customers and communities during its journey to Great British Railways



15 October 2026 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a 15-year extension to its Train Services Agreement (TSA) with Greater Anglia in the United Kingdom for the operator's Class 720 Aventra fleet.

The contract, valued at approximately 800 million British pounds (947 million euro1), provides continuity for the Aventra fleet and a long-term framework for Alstom, Greater Anglia and future Great British Railways (GBR) to collaborate on performance, reliability and the passenger experience.

Under the agreement, Alstom will continue to maintain Greater Anglia's fleet of 133 five-car Class 720 Aventra electric multiple units (EMUs) at Greater Anglia's Seven Kings Depot, ensuring the fleet remains available to support intensive commuter and regional services throughout the region. The fleet – financed and owned by Angel Trains – was built at Derby Litchurch Lane Works, one of Alstom's global Centres of Excellence for rolling stock.

The Aventra platform has become a British success story, combining UK design, engineering and manufacturing with strong in-service performance. This long-term agreement marks the next chapter for the Class 720 fleet, supporting Greater Anglia's objective of delivering an even better service for its customers and communities during its journey to GBR.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Greater Anglia through this long-term maintenance agreement for the Alstom-built Class 720 fleet. These trains represent one of the most modern commuter fleets in the country, which are already delivering excellent levels of reliability and performance,” said Steve Harvey, Services Director UK and Ireland at Alstom.

He added:“This contract reflects the trust that Greater Anglia places in Alstom and demonstrates how the best whole-life outcomes are secured for passengers and taxpayers when owners, operators and manufacturers work in partnership for the long term. We look forward to continuing our collaborative approach to deliver outstanding service for passengers across the region for many years to come.”

The TSA covers all planned maintenance activities, including major overhauls, as well as unplanned maintenance, fault rectification, material supply and a comprehensive programme of reliability growth initiatives. The contract also includes the ongoing delivery of performance improvements aimed at maximising fleet availability and supporting Greater Anglia's operational requirements. The agreement supports around 100 roles at Alstom.

Award-Winning Reliability

The Class 720 fleet has established a strong reliability performance since entering service, achieving more than 40,000 miles per technical incident (MTIN) in recent periods, significantly exceeding contractual requirements. Meanwhile, in 2024 the trains picked up a Silver Spanner award at the Modern Railways Fourth Friday Club Golden Spanners Awards, meaning they were the most improved train of their type, with a 98.4% year-on-year improvement.

“Greater Anglia is pleased to confirm this new 15-year maintenance agreement with Alstom for our fleet of Class 720 trains. We're looking forward to working with Alstom and Angel Trains to build on the major improvements in service and reliability these new trains have already been delivering for our customers and communities,” said Martin Beable, Chief Operating Officer at GBR Anglia.

The Class 720 Aventra fleet was ordered in 2016, alongside the initial TSA, with vehicles entering service progressively over a five-year period. Today, all 133 units are fully operational, delivering modern, accessible and sustainable rail services across the Greater Anglia network, part of GBR Anglia.

Alstom has produced 2,660 Aventra cars at its Derby factory for customers across the UK since 2015 – making it the biggest train manufacturing programme in a generation. Proven at scale across England for customers including c2c, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway, Transport for London (for the Elizabeth line and London Overground) and West Midlands Trains (incorporating London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway), Alstom's Aventra fleets have already delivered over 18 billion passenger miles.

The contract with Greater Anglia also reinforces Alstom's position as a leading provider of long-term rolling stock services in the UK, combining engineering expertise, digital capability and a strong local presence to help customers deliver safe, reliable and sustainable rail services for passengers.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom's FlexCare Perform maintenance services are tailored to customer needs and operational requirements, from technical support with spares to fully outsourced maintenance solutions. Alstom maintains over 36,000 vehicles worldwide and is a trusted partner for servicing both Alstom and non-Alstom rail assets.

ALSTOMTM, AdessiaTM, AventraTM and FlexCare PerformTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.