Chaince Securities, LLC To Serve As Exclusive Sales Agent For CL Workshop Group Limited's (NASDAQ: NWGL) Up To US$200 Million At-The-Market Offering Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Securities, LLC (“Chaince”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD), today announced that it has been engaged as the exclusive sales agent for the at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program of CL Workshop Group Limited (NASDAQ: NWGL) (the“Company”), a British Virgin Islands-incorporated holding company headquartered in Macau whose operations are conducted in Peru, France and Macau through its operating subsidiaries and which is principally engaged in forest management, harvesting, and the processing, manufacturing and distribution of wood products.

The engagement is made pursuant to an at-the-market sales agreement dated as of September 30, 2026 (the“Sales Agreement”), under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, American Depositary Shares of the Company (the“ADSs”), each representing eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company, having an aggregate offering price of up to US$200 million through Chaince, as the sales agent.

Under the Sales Agreement, sales of ADSs of the Company, if any, may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an“at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Chaince is acting solely as agent and is not obligated to purchase any ADSs for its own account.

Sales, if any, may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices, subject to the parameters the Company sets in each placement notice, including the number or dollar value of ADSs to be sold, the time period for sales and any daily limit or minimum price. The Company is not obligated to sell any ADSs under the Sales Agreement.

In addition, Chaince will use its commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, to sell ADSs in accordance with placement notices and the terms of the Sales Agreement. There is no minimum offering amount, and Chaince is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of ADSs. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program, if any, for working capital, general corporate purposes and new product development, as described in the prospectus supplement relating to the ATM program.

This engagement reflects Chaince's continued expansion of its equity capital markets platform, which provides at-the-market execution, capital markets advisory, and institutional distribution capabilities to growth-stage Nasdaq-listed issuers.

The ADSs are being offered pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-297543) initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 17, 2026, and declared effective by the SEC on July 29, 2026, and the prospectus supplement dated September 30, 2026 relating to the ATM program, filed with the SEC on October 2, 2026 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) under the Securities Act. The prospectus supplement provides for the offer and sale of up to US$200,000,000 of ADSs. Any offer, solicitation, or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at or by contacting Chaince Securities, LLC, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by email at ....

McLaughlin & Stern, LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Ogier is acting as British Virgin Islands counsel to the Company. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is acting as counsel to Chaince.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chaince Securities, LLC

Chaince Securities, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in New York, specializing in at-the-market offerings, private placements, capital markets advisory, and institutional execution services for global growth-stage companies. Chaince is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CD). For more information, visit .

About CL Workshop Group Limited

CL Workshop Group Limited (formerly known as Nature Wood Group Limited) is a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and headquartered in Macau, with operations conducted in Peru, France and Macau through its operating subsidiaries. The Company is an integrated forestry company whose operations span upstream forest management and harvesting and downstream wood processing, manufacturing and distribution. It trades a range of wood products, including logs, decking and flooring, under its“NATU” brand, and its customers include importers, retailers and processors located in China, Peru, France, Hong Kong, Belgium, the United States and South Asia. The Company's ADSs, each representing eight Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NWGL.” For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the ATM program, the amount and timing of any sales of ADSs thereunder, and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on information provided by or publicly disclosed by the Company. There can be no assurance that any ADSs will be sold under the ATM program, or as to the prices at which any such sales may occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, market and economic conditions, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's ADSs, the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market, fluctuations in log prices and the selling prices of the Company's products, regulatory developments, changes in the legal, regulatory and political environment in Peru, France and Macau applicable to the Company's operations, restrictions on the Company's ability to transfer cash or make distributions across borders, fluctuations in exchange rates between the currencies in which the Company operates and the U.S. dollar, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Neither Chaince nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Chaince Securities, LLC

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International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

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