Garage Door Fix Launches Ryterna Visual Door Designer With Customization And Ballpark Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, AB - October 15, 2026 -

Canadian company Garage Door Fix has launched an online design tool that allows homeowners to explore European-style garage door options, compare finishes and window configurations, and request a quote based on their selected design.







Garage Door Fix has launched its Ryterna Visual Door Designer, an online configurator that helps homeowners visualize a new garage door and explore preliminary pricing before arranging a consultation.

Developed by the Calgary-based company, the tool brings door styles, sizes, colours, finishes, windows, and glazing choices into one interactive experience. Homeowners can see how their selections change the appearance of the door, save a configuration, and submit their design to Garage Door Fix for a personalized quote.

"A garage door takes up a substantial part of the front of a home, yet customers are often asked to make that decision from a small sample or a catalogue picture," said Stan Klugman, co-founder of Garage Door Fix. "We wanted people to explore the possibilities, understand their preferences, and have a useful starting point for the budget before speaking with our team."

The designer includes traditional and contemporary options, from wood-look finishes and carriage-style detailing to aluminium-and-glass doors and integrated walk-through designs. Available controls vary by collection to reflect the options supported by each style.

Homeowners can preview door designs in common single- and double-garage sizes, explore RAL colours, surface finishes, and wood-look options, customize compatible windows, frame colours, and glazing, view ballpark pricing in Canadian dollars for supported configurations, and save their design or send their selections with a quote request.

Preliminary estimates are intended for budgeting. Installation, removal and disposal of the existing door, and a five-year hardware warranty are included in the displayed estimate; operators and taxes are excluded. Final specifications and pricing are confirmed by the Garage Door Fix team, with exchange rates, transportation costs, and tariffs among the factors that may affect the final quote.

The configurator also offers optional measurement fields to help customers provide information about their opening and available installation space.

The Ryterna Visual Door Designer is available at ryterna.garagedoorfix.ca.

The company shares the background to the project in " Why We Built the Ryterna Visual Door Designer ".

About Garage Door Fix

Founded in Calgary in 2019 by Stan and Marta Klugman, Garage Door Fix is a family-owned garage door installation, repair, and maintenance company serving Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and surrounding communities. The company supplies and installs Ryterna European garage doors and helps customers select designs suited to their homes and practical requirements.

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For more information about Garage Door Fix, contact the company here:

Garage Door Fix

Stan Klugman, Co-founder

+1 (403) 990-9536

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3953 112 Ave SE #119, Calgary, AB T2C 2Z6

CONTACT: Stan Klugman, Co-founder