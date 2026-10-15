Yelena Rymbayeva Of QMS2GO Named Finalist In Stevie Awards For Women In Business 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) QMS2GO co-founder and CMO is a finalist for Best AI Product – Business Solutions; winners will be announced November 16 in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yelena Rymbayeva, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of QMS2GO, has been named a finalist in the 23rd annual StevieAwards for Women in Business (SAWIB26).The nomination is listed under Best AI Product – Business Solutions and is titled "Yelena Rymbayeva: Disrupting a $15B Industry - How One Woman Leader Replaced Consulting with AI." Finalists are published at . Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements will be announced Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.QMS2GO is a quality management software company for ISO 9001 manufacturers. Its platform combines quality records such as procedures, corrective actions and audits with shop operations such as work orders, inventory and inspections. The company says it builds a customer's quality system from a conversation about the shop and collects audit evidence as daily work happens, rather than relying on consultants and paper documents.Rymbayeva is co-founder and CMO of QMS2GO Corp., based in Ruston, Louisiana. She holds a bachelor's degree in Quality Management and a master's degree in Media Communications from the Higher School of Economics (HSE). She contributes to the Entrepreneur Leadership Network on technology commercialization and product strategy, and she has served as a judge for the Stevie Awards for Women in Business (Individual Awards for Women Executives).The SAWIB26 finalist field includes organizations such as IBM, UnitedHealthcare Consumer Services, HP Inc., Amazon, Contentful, Dell Technologies, Lattice and The Vanguard Group. IBM and UnitedHealthcare Consumer Services were among the organizations with the highest numbers of finalist nominations, according to the Stevie Awards' September 17, 2026 announcement. The complete list is available at ."Yelena's work shows what happens when deep quality expertise meets AI. Manufacturers get an audit-ready operating system without the old consulting playbook," said Onega Ulanova, CEO of QMS2GO. "We're proud to see her recognized among this year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business finalists.""Being named a finalist is an honor for our whole team," said Yelena Rymbayeva. "It shows that AI can replace outdated consulting models and put a quality operating system directly in manufacturers' hands."About the Stevie Awards for Women in BusinessThe Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs and the companies they run. Finalists for the 23rd annual program were announced on September 17, 2026. Category winners (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will be announced at the November 16 awards banquet in New York. The full finalist list is available at .About QMS2GOQMS2GO ( ) is a quality management software company for ISO 9001 manufacturers, founded in 2023 and based in Ruston, Louisiana. Its platform combines document control, corrective actions, audits and supplier quality with shop-floor operations such as work orders, receiving, inventory, inspections and calibration. QMS2GO is a Techstars alumnus. More information is available at qms2go.Media Contact:Yelena RymbayevaQMS2GOPhone: (318) 200-0351Email:...Web:

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Yelena Rymbayeva of QMS2GO Named Finalist in Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2026 News Provided By QMS2GO Corp. October 15, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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