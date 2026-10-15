Floatr App Surpasses 22,000 Downloads As Company Launches 'Floatr Of The Month' Recognition Program

FloatR On-Demand Workforce Engine for Healthcare

Milestone reflects growing demand for flexible healthcare work; new program will recognize outstanding independent professionals with a $150 monthly reward

- Evan HauptNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FloatR today announced that its app has surpassed 22,000 downloads, a milestone that reflects growing demand from independent healthcare professionals for more control over when and where they work. To mark the moment, FloatR is also launching FloatR of the Month, a formal recognition program that celebrates the professionals who make that growth possible.Through the FloatR app, independent healthcare professionals, known as FloatRs, find and claim available shifts, while healthcare organizations gain flexible workforce capacity when and where they need it."Crossing 22,000 downloads tells us independent healthcare professionals are looking for a better way to work," said Evan Haupt, Founder and CEO of FloatR. "Every download is a professional choosing flexibility, and we take seriously our responsibility to give them more than a shift."Recognizing the people behind the growthFloatR of the Month is part of More Than a Shift, FloatR's initiative to give independent healthcare professionals more recognition, more services and more protection alongside access to flexible work.Each month, FloatR customers and team members can nominate a FloatR who made an exceptional impression on assignment. Nominations are considered on five qualities:Reliability: arriving on time and accurately clocking in and outPreparedness: showing up ready to workProfessionalism: appearance, conduct and clear communication on every shiftShift ratings: strong reviews from the customers they serveRepresentation: consistently reflecting the standards expected of healthcare professionals, and representing themselves, the customer and FloatR wellEach FloatR of the Month receives a $150 reward delivered through Tremendous, so recipients can choose how to use it from options that can include gift cards, prepaid cards and charitable donations."As our community grows, we want to make sure great work never gets lost in the crowd," said Gregory A. Stein, President of FloatR. "FloatR of the Month gives our customers a direct way to tell us when a professional goes above and beyond, and gives us a way to celebrate the people who represent the very best of what it means to be a FloatR."The first FloatR of the Month will be announced in November. Customers and FloatR team members can submit nominations by email at.... Program details and eligibility are available at .Healthcare professionals can download the FloatR app on the App Store and Google Play, and claim their shift at FloatR.About More Than a ShiftMore Than a Shift brings together FloatR programs built around three commitments to independent healthcare professionals: more recognition, more services and more protection. The initiative includes FloatR of the Month recognition, access to services through Stride, FloatR's contractor insurance program for qualifying shifts and additional marketplace trust and safety measures.About FloatRFloatR is a healthcare workforce technology platform connecting qualified independent professionals with healthcare organizations that need workforce flexibility. Through FloatR OnDemand, professionals identify and claim available shifts, while healthcare organizations gain flexible workforce capacity when and where they need it. FloatR's expanding platform provides the operational infrastructure the modern independent healthcare workforce needs.Media Contact

Greg Saint James

FloatR

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FloatR App Surpasses 22,000 Downloads as Company Launches 'FloatR of the Month' Recognition Program News Provided By FloatR October 15, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.