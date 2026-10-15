Introducing Dream English, Canada's Boutique English School

Dream English, Canada's Boutique English Language School

Located in downtown Toronto, Dream English will offer the industry's first ever comprehensive and fully protected trust fund for international students.

- Jonathan Kolber, Founder of Dream EnglishTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dream English language school is officially opening its doors on Monday, October 19, 2026.Located in downtown Toronto, Dream English will offer the industry's first ever comprehensive and fully protected trust fund for international students, designed to ensure students never experience a loss of tuition and accommodation fees.“Studying in another country is a significant investment,” says Jonathan Kolber, Founder of Dream English.“I believe protecting that investment is an important part of rebuilding confidence in the international education industry in Canada.”The Dream English Trust Fund will safeguard all tuition and accommodation fees paid by students enrolled in Dream English programs. Payments will be held securely, transparently and exclusively for the delivery of educational and accommodation services.Dream English is offering four weeks of free tuition for international students affected by the recent closures of EC and ILAC. All other students are welcome to apply for classes starting November 2, 2026.Options include Intensive English with 30 lessons per week and Super Intensive English with 34 lessons per week. Both programs are available for adults 18+ and 25+, and young adults ages 15–17.“Studying English in Canada is about the people you meet, the opportunities you discover and the memories you take home,” says Kolber.“As Dream English begins this new chapter, we look forward to welcoming students, education agents and partners from around the world.”“The conclusion I've come to after watching both ILAC and EC abruptly close down is that private equity should not be in the business of education,” says Kolber.“Education is about people, not profits.”

Dream English

Canada's Boutique English School

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Introducing Dream English, Canada's Boutique English School News Provided By Dream English October 15, 2026, 15:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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