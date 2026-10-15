Elevated Psychiatry Shares Free ADHD Sound Guide For ADHD Awareness Month

Finding the right focus routine can start with one small experiment and a little patience with yourself.

The best focus tools are personal, so give yourself room to experiment and discover what works for you.

Small, personalized routines can make everyday tasks feel more manageable, one step at a time.

California and Hawai'i telepsychiatry practice offers a clinician-reviewed guide to 12 focus sounds and six playlists for adults

- Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BCHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HONOLULU, HI -- October is ADHD Awareness Month, a time when many adults rethink how they focus, work and unwind. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 15.5 million U.S. adults, or 6.0%, had a current ADHD diagnosis in 2023. About half were diagnosed as adults. Elevated Psychiatry is using the month to highlight its free ADHD Sound Guide, a recent addition for adults still learning what helps them focus.Elevated Psychiatry is a neurodivergent-led practice serving adults in California and Hawai'i. Founder Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, ADHD-CCSP, clinically reviewed the guide. It covers 12 sound options, from brown noise to lo-fi beats. A short decision tree helps readers choose where to start.A Practical Tool for FocusMany adults with ADHD already use music, background noise or focus apps to get through the workday. The guide turns that trial and error into a simple starting point. It matches each option to a situation, such as starting a task, staying focused, managing overstimulation or winding down.Options include brown noise, familiar albums, classical music, video game soundtracks and binaural beats. The guide also notes which options have stronger research behind them and which are best treated as personal preference.Playlists Ready to UseA companion ADHD Focus Playlists page links to six maintained playlists, including Brown Noise and Deep Focus. Adults can press play and test a sound during a real work session."Sound can be a great tool, not a treatment. Early research suggests steady background noise can help some ADHD brains settle in; likely by nudging an under-stimulated brain toward its sweet spot. For others, the same noise is pure distraction. Attention is unique in that way. The only way to know which you are is to test it," said Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, founder of Elevated Psychiatry.When Sound Is Not EnoughSound can support focus, but it does not replace evaluation or treatment. The guide is educational and is not medical advice. Adults who wonder whether ADHD is behind their focus challenges can start with the ADHD symptom screening assessment on the practice website. A screening tool is not a diagnosis. It can help adults decide whether to seek a full evaluation.Adults who want a full evaluation can request an appointment with the practice. Appointments are usually available within a week of a request, depending on the schedule in each state.The free ADHD Sound Guide, ADHD Focus Playlists and symptom screening assessment are available now on the practice website.About Elevated PsychiatryElevated Psychiatry (formerly Elevating Minds) is a private-pay, neurodivergent-led psychiatric practice providing virtual psychiatric evaluation, medication management, genetic testing and treatment planning to adults across California and Hawai'i. Founded and led by Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, the practice specializes in ADHD treatment from a fellow neurodivergent provider, alongside care for anxiety, depression and mood disorders. All care is delivered through secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth.

Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC

Elevated Psychiatry

+1 808-563-4128

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Elevated Psychiatry Shares Free ADHD Sound Guide for ADHD Awareness Month News Provided By Swell Country October 15, 2026, 15:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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