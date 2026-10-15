Make Halloween A Mystery: Play The Detective, Not The Host

Players work together to investigate clues in an Automated Murder Mystery Game® experience, where the organizer can also fully participate.

Mystery Enterprises® is the creator and operator of the proprietary Automated Murder Mystery Game® format.

Mystery Enterprises offers host-free murder mystery games that let Halloween party organizers join the investigation instead of managing the game.

- Eric Lee, Founder and President, Mystery EnterprisesEL SOBRANTE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween party organizers looking for an interactive alternative to conventional party games can put themselves in the middle of the mystery with Mystery Enterprises. Its proprietary Automated Murder Mystery Gameformat uses software to manage gameplay, allowing the organizer to participate in solving the crime rather than serve as the host.The experience combines professional video narration and story content on a shared main screen with private character information and clues delivered to individual players' devices. The software manages story progression, clue delivery, pacing, and voting, bringing the group together to investigate suspects, discuss evidence, and work toward the final reveal.“An organizer shouldn't have to choose between running the party and enjoying it,” said Eric Lee, Founder & President of Mystery Enterprises.“We created the Automated Murder Mystery Gameformat so the technology handles the gameplay while everyone, including the organizer, can take part in solving the mystery.”## Four Murder Mystery Games for Halloween and BeyondMystery Enterprises offers four games for Halloween parties, dinners with friends, and other group gatherings:* **Hollywood Homicide*** **A Killer Technology*** **Murder in the Court*** **From Headlines to Headstones**Available editions accommodate different group sizes, depending on the game. The digital experience requires no printed game materials, software installation, or app downloads. Players access their individual information on personal devices while the shared screen presents the story.By automating the functions traditionally handled by a host, the format makes the organizer a participant in the mystery rather than the person responsible for running it.Explore the games and choose a mystery for your next gathering at games/.## About Mystery EnterprisesMystery Enterprises, LLC is a California-based interactive entertainment company and the creator and operator of the proprietary Automated Murder Mystery Gameformat. Its digital experiences combine shared-screen storytelling, private player information, and software-driven gameplay to deliver host-free murder mystery entertainment.Learn more at .

Eric Lee

Mystery Enterprises

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Make Halloween a Mystery: Play the Detective, Not the Host News Provided By Mystery Enterprises October 15, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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