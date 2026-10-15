MCT And Dark Matter Technologies Integrate To Automate Loan Sale Data Writeback, Saving Lenders Up To 3 Minutes Per Loan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MCT and Dark Matter connect Empower LOS to MCT's platform, automating loan sale data writeback and saving lenders up to 3 minutes per loan. Read the release.

- Vikas Rao, CEO, Dark Matter TechnologiesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, and Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in home lending technology, announced a new data integration between MCT's platform and Dark Matter's Empowerloan origination solution (LOS). The integration, now available for existing mutual clients, streamlines the flow of loan data between origination and secondary marketing, giving lenders a faster and more reliable path from commitment to delivery.The integration's first phase connects the Empower LOS data directly to MCT's platform and writes post-commitment data, including loan sale commitments executed on MCT Marketplace, back to Empower automatically.This removes a manual step that has historically required lenders' teams to re-enter or reconcile loan sale data by hand, reducing the risk of mismatched records between systems. As an example, a lender selling an average of 50 loans who saves just three minutes of manual entry per loan through the writeback would recover roughly 150 minutes, or two and a half hours, of staff time each cycle.“Every manual data handoff between an LOS and a secondary marketing platform is a place where errors creep in and time gets lost,” said Chris Anderson, CAO and Head of Data Integrations at MCT.“This integration closes that gap. Empower clients get a direct, automated connection to MCT that protects data integrity and gives their teams time back for execution and margin management.”"Lenders should not have to manage the handoff between their LOS and their secondary marketing platform manually," said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. "This expanded integration with MCT helps automate that process, creating a more seamless flow of accurate data between Empower and MCT's platform so lenders can spend less time reconciling information and more time focused on execution."The enhanced integration is available now to mutual MCT and Empower clients, with onboarding managed by MCT's integrations team. Mortgage lenders interested in learning more about the integration are encouraged to schedule a consultation.ABOUT MCTFor over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.For more information, visit or call (619) 543-5111.MEDIA CONTACT:Ian MillerChief Marketing OfficerMortgage Capital Trading619-618-7855...ABOUT DARK MATTER TECNOLOGIESDark Matter Technologies is the trusted innovation partner that empowers home lending. As the home of the Empower loan origination solution with its integrated point-of-sale, intelligence suite and partner marketplace, Dark Matter moves enterprise lenders and servicers from doing to reviewing with its unified data model and exception-based processing. For more information, visit .

Ian Miller

Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT)

+1 480-299-3986

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MCT and Dark Matter Technologies Integrate to Automate Loan Sale Data Writeback, Saving Lenders Up to 3 Minutes per Loan News Provided By Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT) October 15, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.