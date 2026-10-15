Techcyte Launches Per-Slide Digital Pathology Bundle Using Epredia Slide Scanners Available Through Fisher Healthcare

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte has announced a new bundled digital pathology offering available through Fisher Healthcare that combines the Techcyte FusionAP digital pathology platform with high-throughput slide scanners from Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics solutions. The offering is designed to help laboratories digitize their slide workflow without making a large upfront capital purchase.The bundle combines scanners, five years of service and maintenance, Fusion AP software, and 30 days of active cloud storage into a single per-slide fee, with archival storage available after that. Because this solution is offered as an ongoing operating expense, it is designed to benefit labs across a wide range of annual slide volumes. For slide scanning, labs can choose between the 3DHISTECH Pannoramic P1000 Digital Pathology Solution and the 3DHISTECH Pannoramic 480.“Upfront capital costs keep a lot of labs from moving to digital pathology,” said Jacob Hicks, VP of Sales at Techcyte.“By combining solutions from Epredia and Fisher Healthcare, a lab can start scanning at volume and pay for what it scans, so the cost tracks the work.”“As digital pathology continues to advance, we want to provide innovative ways for organizations to be able to unlock the power of digital technology,” said Ryan Davis, Director and Global Business Leader of Digital Pathology and AI at Epredia.“Epredia is proud to supply digital pathology products with Techcyte to increase access to precision diagnostics.”Techcyte and Epredia also work together in microbiology and cytology. ARUP Laboratories runs Techcyte's AI-assisted parasitology trichrome screening on scanners supplied by Epredia, and CorePlus in Puerto Rico evaluated Techcyte's cervical cytology software on Epredia-supplied scanners in a study published in Cancer Cytopathology.Attendees of Pathology Visions 2026, Oct. 16–18 in San Diego, can learn more about solutions from Techcyte at booth 410 and Epredia at booth 301.Techcyte FusionAP is for Research Use Only in the United States and is not for use in diagnostic procedures.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an enterprise digital pathology platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.About EprediaEpredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia's portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings (TSE 6523) in 2019. A member of PHC Group, Epredia has manufacturing sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit .

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Techcyte

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Techcyte Launches Per-Slide Digital Pathology Bundle using Epredia Slide Scanners Available Through Fisher Healthcare News Provided By Techcyte October 15, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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