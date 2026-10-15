Upgaming Highlights Its Presence At SBC Summit Lisbon 2026

Upgaming at SBC Summit Lisbon 2026

Upgaming wrapped up 3 active days at SBC Summit 2026 in Lisbon, filled with meetings, product discussions, and conversations around new business opportunities.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout the event, the company welcomed operators, providers, and existing partners at Stand B306, using the summit as a platform to discuss technology needs, integration opportunities, and future cooperation across different markets.A key part of the conversations centered on Upgaming's core product ecosystem, including its sportsbook software, game aggregation software, and enterprise iGaming platform.Interest in the sportsbook solution focused on areas such as pre-match and live coverage, odds, and flexible integration options. The company's game aggregator also attracted attention from operators looking to expand their iGaming content through a single API and access a broad network of providers without managing separate integrations.Discussions focused on how operators can combine sportsbook, iGaming content, payments, CRM, bonus management, reporting, and other operational tools within a more flexible and scalable infrastructure.Beyond product-focused meetings, SBC Summit also created an opportunity to discuss broader industry priorities. Localization, scalability, integration flexibility, and the challenges of operating across multiple markets were among the recurring themes raised by businesses attending the event.The summit also helped move several conversations into more advanced stages, with discussions covering potential integrations, future projects, and long-term partnership opportunities.SBC Summit 2026 proved to be an important opportunity to strengthen existing relationships, connect with new businesses, and gain a clearer understanding of the technology priorities shaping modern iGaming operations.For more insights and highlights, read the full article on Upgaming at SBC Summit Lisbon 2026.About UpgamingUpgaming is the Enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to innovation and quality, Upgaming focuses on creating future-ready software that empowers clients and drives lasting value in the iGaming sector.

Harris Reynolds

Upgaming

+41 81 551 00 00

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Upgaming Highlights Its Presence at SBC Summit Lisbon 2026 News Provided By Clickthrough360 October 15, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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