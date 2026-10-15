WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior UX Designer at Amazon leverages 12+ years of expertise to pioneer inclusive search systems and aerial delivery interfaces, impacting over 600 million global users and establishing benchmark standards for technological accessibility.SEATTLE, Washington – Varsha Kori, a distinguished Senior UX Designer at Amazon and globally recognized authority in digital accessibility, continues to shape the international landscape of user experience (UX) architecture and human-computer interaction (HCI). With over 12 years of specialized engineering and design experience, Ms. Kori has designed critical digital infrastructure operating across 20+ countries, serving an active user base exceeding 600 million customers worldwide.Ms. Kori's work addresses critical engineering and usability challenges within multi-billion-dollar global enterprises. As a leading figure in shopping accessibility and core product strategy, she has architected enterprise-scale search and navigation frameworks that ensure digital products remain accessible to individuals with diverse physical, sensory, and cognitive abilities. Notably, Ms. Kori served as one of the founding lead designers for Amazon's flagship drone delivery initiative (Prime Air), directly establishing the foundational customer interface and operational interaction models for autonomous delivery technologies.Beyond enterprise innovation, Ms. Kori's contributions significantly advance the United States' interest in expanding digital accessibility compliance, technological infrastructure, and STEM leadership. She holds a Master of Science in User Experience and Information Management from the University of Maryland, College Park. Her academic research in HCI has been published in peer-reviewed Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) venues, contributing foundational literature to the broader scientific community.In recognition of her extraordinary ability and widespread influence within the field, Ms. Kori has been ranked among the Top 1% Global UX Design Mentors and Top 10 Global UX Engineering Mentors by ADPList, evaluating performance among tens of thousands of global design professionals. Serving as an authoritative voice in Human-Computer Interaction and Product Strategy, Ms. Kori is regularly invited as an expert judge to evaluate original technical and design contributions at major artificial intelligence and software engineering hackathons, including HackwithSeattle 2.0 at the AWS Skills Center, the Apify AI Hackathon and the Interaction Design Foundation Vibe Coding Hackathon for Designers in San Francisco, and the Capricorn 26 Productathon in Melbourne. Furthermore, she delivers featured industry lectures on UX survival strategies, accessibility frameworks, and cross-functional leadership for professional bodies such as the User Experience Professionals Association (Triangle UXPA), actively shaping industry standards across the global technology ecosystem. She serves as an active reviewer, mentor, and professional member of elite industry organizations, including the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the User Experience Professionals Association (UXPA).Through her work with Influential Women and international mentorship platforms like ADPList and Amazon's Internal Mentoring Community, Ms. Kori actively trains and evaluates the next generation of technological leaders, fostering an equitable, accessible, and high-performing digital ecosystem.Learn More about Varsha Kori:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Acknowledges Varsha Kori: Drives Major Innovation In Accessible Digital Infrastructure And E-Commerce News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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