Elevata Appoints Dave Lindon CEO to Lead Canadian Expansion

Elevata, an AI engineering firm and AWS Advanced Tier Partner, names Dave Lindon CEO after a record Q3, with new leadership roles for both co-founders.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevata, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced the appointment of Dave Lindon as Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth in Canada. Co-founders Bruno Machado Valerio and Luciana Prieto will serve as Chief AI Officer and VP, Commercial, respectively.Lindon assumes the CEO role after serving as Elevata's general manager. He previously built and led OpsGuru's Canadian business, which reached AWS Premier Tier status and earned three Canadian Partner of the Year awards during his tenure.Elevata closed the third quarter of 2026 with record performance, influencing tens of millions of U.S. dollars in annualized AWS revenue and recording year-over-year growth of up to 2,000% in partner-originated AWS revenues.“AI is blurring the line between products and professional services. Customers want a defined business outcome, delivered with the speed and repeatability of a product and built around the way their business works,” said Dave Lindon, CEO of Elevata.“My focus is to scale that model for AWS customers while they retain the intellectual property that sets them apart.”Elevata puts this model into practice through reusable accelerators and integration blueprints. These foundations reduce repetitive engineering work, allowing engineers to concentrate on the architecture, integrations and business logic specific to each customer. This combines faster, more repeatable delivery with solutions built around the way each customer's business works.Valerio will lead AI strategy across client delivery and internal operations. Prieto, who led Elevata's entry into Canada, will lead sales, partnerships and marketing.AWS Canada named Elevata a launch partner for the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto, highlighting its work turning AI ideas into production-ready solutions. Elevata's Canadian practice combines a Toronto presence and support during Canadian business hours with engineering teams in Canada, Europe and Brazil. Delivery teams design around each customer's data residency, privacy and AWS Region requirements.AWS remains the foundation of Elevata's engineering practice. Its OpenAI Services Partner relationship adds AI implementation capabilities for customers' existing AWS environments, while its Coralogix partnership supports observability and ongoing operations.About ElevataElevata is an AI-native engineering company and AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with the Generative AI and Small and Medium Business Competencies. The company designs, builds and operates AI, data and cloud systems on AWS, bringing together teams in Canada, Europe and Brazil with experience delivering more than 400 AWS projects. Visit elevata.

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Elevata Appoints Dave Lindon CEO to Lead Canadian Expansion News Provided By Elevata October 15, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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