Business Brokers Of Florida Announces 2026 Service Award Recipients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Association recognizes distinguished members for their leadership, dedication, and outstanding contributions to the business brokerage profession in Florida

- Ryan Cave, BBF ChairmanWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) recognized several outstanding individuals for their exceptional service, leadership, and contributions to the association and the business brokerage industry during its 2026 State Conference.The annual awards celebrate individuals whose commitment to professional excellence, ethical standards, and service strengthens BBF, supports its members, and advances the business brokerage profession in Florida.This year's honorees include:Ken Stebbins Award - Bert RisdonBert Risdon received the Ken Stebbins Award, BBF's highest honor, recognizing exceptional and sustained service to the association, its members, and the business brokerage industry. The award celebrates a lasting commitment to the profession and the continued advancement of the business brokerage community.Exceptional Service Award - Brian Stephens and Anthony RigneyBrian Stephens and Anthony Rigney received the Exceptional Service Award, which recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond during the year to help BBF advance its initiatives. Their dedication and willingness to contribute their time and efforts reflect the spirit of service that drives the association forward.Chairman's Award - Mark HabibThe Chairman's Award was presented to Mark Habib in recognition of the assistance and support he provided to the association's current chairperson during their term. This award highlights the importance of leadership, collaboration, and the individuals who work behind the scenes to help the association succeed.Honorary Membership - Andy CagnettaAndy Cagnetta was recognized with Honorary Membership in acknowledgment of his excellence in professional achievement, high ethical standards, and extraordinary service to the business brokerage profession. This distinction honors his commitment to the values and principles that strengthen the industry.“Every year, thousands of Florida business owners trust a broker with one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives,” said Ryan Cave, BBF Chairman.“The people we're honoring are the reason our members earn that trust. They give their time to move the organization forward, raise standards, and make this association stronger for every member.”BBF congratulates each honoree and thanks them for their continued commitment to the association and the profession.About Business Brokers of FloridaBusiness Brokers of Florida (BBF) is a professional association dedicated to supporting business brokers throughout Florida. Through professional development, networking, industry resources, and a commitment to ethical business practices, BBF works to strengthen its members and advance the business brokerage profession.For more information, visit .

Kylene Golubski

Business Brokers of Florida

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Business Brokers of Florida Announces 2026 Service Award Recipients News Provided By Business Brokers of Florida October 15, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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