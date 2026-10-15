Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Teen Care To Mark Substance Abuse Prevention Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This October, the Long Island provider spotlights its Adolescent Program, giving teens ages 11 to 17 family-centered help before substance use escalates.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victory Recovery Partners is recognizing National Substance Abuse Prevention Month this October by reaffirming its commitment to addiction recovery across Long Island and New York City, with a particular focus on the young people and families its recently opened Adolescent Program was built to serve.Prevention is often discussed as something that happens before a first drink or a first pill. In practice, it continues well after substance use has started. Catching a problem early, treating the mental health conditions that drive it, and giving a young person the skills to avoid a return to use are all forms of prevention. That view shapes how Victory approaches care for patients of every age, and it is the foundation of its adolescent program.A Program Built for Teens, Not Adapted From Adult CareVictory's Adolescent Program serves youth ages 11 to 17 and was designed from the ground up for middle school and high school students. Treatment accounts for the realities of adolescence, including brain development, school pressure, peer influence, and a still-forming sense of identity. Sessions are scheduled with the school day in mind, and clinicians use motivational interviewing to build engagement through autonomy rather than compliance.The program is guided by five pillars: developmentally responsive care, family partnership, integrated mental health and substance use care, strength-based engagement, and skills, structure, and ongoing support. Instead of starting with what a young person has done wrong, clinicians identify what is already working, such as relationships, interests, and personal goals, and build the treatment plan from there. Adolescents are included directly in setting their own goals.Treating the Whole PictureSubstance use in teens rarely shows up alone. Anxiety, depression, trauma, and mood or attention disorders frequently accompany it, and addressing only one side tends to leave the other to resurface. Victory treats co-occurring conditions together in a single coordinated plan.Adolescent services include individual, group, and family counseling, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), psychotherapy, psychiatric evaluations and medication management, peer recovery services, and anger management. Together, these give young people concrete tools for handling stress, regulating emotions, and recognizing the patterns that lead toward use.Families as Partners in PreventionParents and caregivers are often the first to notice that something has changed. Victory brings families into the process through family therapy, parenting support, communication skills work, and help setting clear, consistent boundaries at home. The goal is a household that understands what a young person is working through clinically and knows how to reinforce progress between sessions.Preventing Relapse Across Every Stage of RecoveryFor teens and adults alike, Victory treats relapse prevention as a central part of care rather than an afterthought. The organization's position is that a relapse does not mean a patient has failed; it means the treatment plan needs to be resumed or adjusted. Relapse prevention at Victory draws on individual, group, and family counseling, anger management, and, for eligible adult patients, medication-assisted treatment to reduce cravings.Patients who need more structure can step into Victory's intensive outpatient program, which meets three to four times per week for about three hours per session. Evening and telehealth options make it possible to stay in treatment while keeping up with school, work, and family obligations.Access When Families Need ItVictory accepts all major insurance plans, including BCBS, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Empire, Cigna, Humana, Fidelis, Emblem, HIP, MVP, and Magna, and helps uninsured patients with enrollment and self-pay options. The organization welcomes patients that others might overlook and strives to admit new patients within 24 hours. Families with questions about the Adolescent Program can call Christina McMahon, MS, Master CASAC, ICADC, at 516-517-3515. To enroll, call 631-696-4357.About Victory Recovery PartnersVictory Recovery Partners is a comprehensive outpatient treatment center serving Long Island and New York City, with locations in Farmingville, Hauppauge, Hempstead, Hicksville, Massapequa Park, Shirley, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, and telehealth appointments available. Victory provides intensive outpatient and outpatient programming, medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric services, and behavioral health care, focusing on compassionate, individualized treatment that meets patients exactly where they are.

Christina McMahon, MS, Master CASAC, ICADC

Victory Recovery Partners

+1 516-517-3515

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Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Teen Care to Mark Substance Abuse Prevention Month News Provided By MGMT Digital October 15, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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