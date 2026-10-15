Odisha: ABVP 'Ahead' In Campus Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is 'ahead' in the student union elections held across colleges and universities in Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, ABVP has so far registered victories in 79 educational institutions, while the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) has won in 49 colleges, till 7 pm.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the opposition Indian National Congress, and independent candidates have reportedly won in seven educational institutions each.

Reports also revealed that ABVP won student union polls in five out of seven universities across the state.

However, the Odisha Higher Education Department is yet to officially confirm the winners in the student union elections across the state.

The department informed that, as of 6.45 pm, a total of 153 colleges had declared their results, with 1,398 candidates emerging as winners. Of these, 756 candidates won uncontested, while 642 were elected through voting.

As per data shared by the Higher Education Department, polling was held from 8 am to 2 pm on Thursday in a total of 332 higher education institutions, including around 320 colleges and 12 universities.

A total of 6,696 candidates contested the elections in these institutions, including 6,358 candidates in colleges and 338 in universities. Barring a few minor incidents of violence, the campus polls were largely conducted peacefully in colleges and universities across the state.

Tension prevailed at Rama Devi Women's University in Bhubaneswar on Thursday as candidates and workers of the BCJD and ABVP came face to face during the campus polls after the arrest of the BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo by the Commissionerate police.

Meanwhile, the authorities declared sine die at Satapada Panchayat College in Puri district following the hurling of multiple handmade bombs.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incidents. Tension also prevailed at some other places across the state, but no major incidents of violence or injuries were reported.

Campus polls were held across colleges and universities in Odisha state for the 2026-27 academic session after a gap of eight years.