Delhi: Ahead Of CJP Protest, NDMC Announces Closure Of Central Park In CP For 2 Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) On the eve of CJP's proposed unauthorised stir, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday issued a public notice that Central Park in Connaught Place shall remain closed to the general public on Friday and Saturday due to administrative reasons.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court recorded the assurance given by the Delhi Police that all possible measures under the law would be taken to control the proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke at Connaught Place on Friday.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma took on record the assurance given by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, after a petitioner expressed apprehension that the proposed demonstration could disrupt business activities in Connaught Place.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a street vendor at Palika Bazar in Connaught Place, seeking directions to restrain the CJP from organising any agitation, demonstration, march or gathering at Central Park or any other place not designated as a protest venue.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the proposed demonstration could severely affect business activities in the area, particularly as it coincides with a major Hindu festival and the festive weekend.

Puri urged the High Court to directly restrain Dipke from holding the protest, stating that the traders had already suffered substantial losses over the past week and would be severely affected if the disruption continued through the weekend.

The ACJ Sambre-led Bench was informed that Dipke had already been served notice through email.

Recording the assurance given by the Centre's law officer, the High Court said that the petitioner's apprehensions would be addressed and all possible measures under the law would be taken to control and regulate the activities of the CJP founder.

"The respondents (authorities) have already taken action to control and regulate the activities of respondent no. 6 (Dipke) and all possible measures under the law will be taken," the High Court recorded in its order, posting the matter for further consideration on November 3.

The plea was mentioned before the Acting Chief Justice earlier in the day by Puri, who sought urgent intervention to prevent the proposed gathering, apprehending that it could lead to traffic congestion, disruption of public life, and financial losses to traders in Connaught Place.