Global District Heating Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Market To Reach US$334.33 Billion By 2034 As 5GDHC And Renewable Heat Drive Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe leads as policy-backed low-carbon heating, waste heat recovery, heat pumps and 5GDHC networks boost efficiency and unlock mixed-use urban opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "District Heating Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

District Heating Market to Reach US$334.33 Billion by 2034

The global district heating market was valued at US$227.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$334.33 billion by 2034. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.37% from 2026 to 2034, supported by decarbonization targets, infrastructure modernization, renewable energy integration, and growing demand for reliable, cost-effective heating solutions.

The district heating market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Europe dominated the global market in 2025, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. The region's leadership is supported by established energy infrastructure, ambitious climate policies, strong regulatory frameworks, and continued investment in low-carbon centralized heating networks.

Germany remains a major contributor to European district heating market growth. The country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, making district heating an important part of its national decarbonization strategy. The Heat Planning Act (Warmeplanungsgesetz), enacted in 2024, requires municipalities to develop comprehensive heat plans. It also directs municipal utilities to establish transformation strategies that increase the use of renewable energy in district heating networks.

These measures are accelerating the modernization of existing infrastructure and the development of new networks for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Waste heat recovery, biomass, large-scale heat pumps, and geothermal energy are increasingly being incorporated to improve system efficiency and lower emissions. Urban residential developments, hospitals, universities, commercial properties, and manufacturing facilities are benefiting from centralized systems that provide stable and lower-carbon heat supplies. Long-term policy clarity and sustained infrastructure investment are expected to support consistent market expansion in Germany.

District Heating Market Future Trend

Fifth-generation district heating and cooling networks are emerging as a significant market trend. Conventional district heating networks typically distribute heat at temperatures of 70 to 120 degrees Celsius through a one-directional pipe network. In comparison, 5GDHC systems operate through low-temperature, near-ambient loops ranging from 5 to 35 degrees Celsius, supported by decentralized heat pumps at individual buildings.

This architecture can reduce transmission heat losses, particularly across networks serving large geographic areas. Its bidirectional configuration also enables buildings with surplus heat from occupants, equipment, solar radiation, or cooling operations to transfer that energy into the shared network. Nearby buildings can then use the recovered energy for heating. This simultaneous exchange of heating and cooling is especially relevant in mixed-use urban districts, where offices, retail facilities, residential properties, and public buildings have different thermal requirements throughout the day and across seasons.

By 2024, more than 100 operational 5GDHC sites had been established across Europe, with notable concentrations in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and the UK. These projects have demonstrated efficiency improvements compared with conventional district heating and building-level heat pump configurations. They can also support electricity grid stability by offering flexible demand response capabilities. Continued advances in heat pump efficiency, declining equipment costs, and the increasing decarbonization of electricity grids are expected to strengthen the commercial case for 5GDHC among urban developers, utilities, and municipal energy planners.

Key companies profiled in the district heating market study include Danfoss AS, Veolia, Fortum Corp, ENGIE, LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, Siemens AG, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, Shinryo Corporation, and Vital Energi Ltd. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the competitive environment and the wider district heating ecosystem.

The report's market estimates and forecasts were developed using primary and secondary research. Secondary research included internal and external sources used to obtain qualitative and quantitative market information, assess segment performance, and establish regional and global forecasts. Primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate findings and strengthen the analysis. Contributors included vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation specialists, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders with district heating market expertise.

Reasons to Buy



Reduce the time required to identify district heating market size, growth opportunities, leading companies, and key segments.

Recognize strategic business priorities and support the realignment of corporate growth plans.

Evaluate emerging district heating market trends and recommendations to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop or modify expansion plans based on opportunities across mature and emerging markets.

Assess market drivers, operational challenges, regulatory developments, and factors that may hinder growth. Improve decision-making related to products, market segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. District Heating Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Component Providers:

2.2.2 Technology Providers:

2.2.3 Transmission and Distribution Network:

2.2.4 Regulatory Bodies:

2.2.5 End users:

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.8 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.9 Patent Analysis

2.10 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. District Heating Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Energy Demand

4.1.2 Policy and Efficiency Gains

4.1.3 Urban Infrastructure Growth

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Costs

4.2.2 Retrofitting Challenges

4.2.3 Supply Chain Complexity

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Net-Zero Integration

4.3.2 Renewable Transition

4.3.3 Waste Heat Utilization

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 5th Generation District Heating and Cooling (5GDHC) Networks

4.4.2 Increasing Digitalization in District Heating Operations

4.4.3 Hybrid Heating and Cooling Platforms

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. District Heating Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 District Heating Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 District Heating Market Forecast and Analysis

6. District Heating Market Revenue Analysis - Heat Source

6.1 District Heating Market Forecasts and Analysis by Heat Source

6.1.1 Coal

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Coal: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 Natural Gas

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Natural Gas: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.3 Oil and Petroleum Products

6.1.3.1 Overview

6.1.3.2 Oil and Petroleum Products: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.4 Others

6.1.4.1 Overview

6.1.4.2 Others: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. District Heating Market Revenue Analysis - Plant Type

7.1 District Heating Market Forecasts and Analysis by Plant Type

7.1.1 Boiler

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Boiler: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Combined Heat and Power (CHP): District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Others

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Others: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. District Heating Market Revenue Analysis - Application

8.1 District Heating Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

8.1.1 Residential

8.1.1.1 Overview

8.1.1.2 Residential: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 Commercial

8.1.2.1 Overview

8.1.2.2 Commercial: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 Industrial

8.1.3.1 Overview

8.1.3.2 Industrial: District Heating Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. District Heating Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America District Heating Market Overview

9.1.2 North America: District Heating Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 North America: District Heating Market - By Segmentation: Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.1.4 North America: District Heating Market Breakdown by Countries

9.1.4.1 United States Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.1.4.2 Canada Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.1.4.3 Mexico Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe District Heating Market Overview

9.2.2 Europe: District Heating Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.3 Europe: District Heating Market - By Segmentation: Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2.4 Europe: District Heating Market Breakdown by Countries

9.2.4.1 Germany Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2.4.2 United Kingdom Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2.4.3 France Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2.4.4 Italy Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2.4.5 Russia Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific District Heating Market Overview

9.3.2 Asia Pacific: District Heating Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Asia Pacific: District Heating Market - By Segmentation: Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3.4 Asia Pacific: District Heating Market Breakdown by Countries

9.3.4.1 China Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3.4.2 Japan Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3.4.3 South Korea Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3.4.4 India Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3.4.5 Australia Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.3.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating Market Overview

9.4.2 Middle East and Africa: District Heating Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.3 Middle East and Africa: District Heating Market - By Segmentation: Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.4.4 Middle East and Africa: District Heating Market Breakdown by Countries

9.4.4.1 South Africa Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.5 South America

9.5.1 South America District Heating Market Overview

9.5.2 South America: District Heating Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 South America: District Heating Market - By Segmentation: Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.5.4 South America: District Heating Market Breakdown by Countries

9.5.4.1 Brazil Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.5.4.2 Argentina Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

9.5.4.3 Rest of South America Market - Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million), by Heat Source, Plant Type, and Application

10. District Heating Market Industry Landscape

11. District Heating Market - Key Company Profiles

Each company profile includes Key Facts, Business Description, Products and Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, and Key Developments.

11.1 Danfoss AS

11.2 Veolia

11.3 Fortum Corp

11.4 ENGIE

11.5 LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS

11.6 Statkraft AS

11.7 Vattenfall AB

11.8 Shinryo Corporation

11.9 Vital Energi Ltd

11.10 Siemens AG

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [185]

List of Figures [53]

Companies

The List of Companies - District Heating Market

? Danfoss AS

? Veolia

? Fortum Corp

? ENGIE

? LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS

? Siemens AG

? Statkraft AS

? Vattenfall AB

? Shinryo Corporation

? Vital Energi Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900