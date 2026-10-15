Hoorii Unveils Stagego To Bring Personal AI Agents To Your Desk And Pocket

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A compact voice device for conversation, search and agent tasks, with an expected price of around US$100.

Hong Kong, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HooRii today unveiled StageGo, a portable personal AI device that lets users talk, search for information and delegate tasks to supported AI agents. Designed for desktop and on-the-go use, StageGo combines voice interaction with a customizable on-screen character.

ClawStage and the new StageGo share HooRii's Workshop platform, making personal AI easier to use and building richer context for personal agents. StageGo extends the HooRii Stage family into portable voice interaction. ClawStage is designed for homes and workspaces, with IoT connectivity and visual context, while StageGo focuses on voice conversations and tasks on the go.









StageGo offers two modes. In Chat, users press and hold to talk, ask questions or search for information. In Task, users describe what they want an agent to do, review a summary and confirm before execution.

StageGo's Agent Call feature is designed to place outbound calls on the user's behalf and report the outcome. It supports compatible physical SIMs and eSIMs and requires active calling service and Agent Call access; availability varies by task, region and network.

Users can start with StageGo's default AI service or connect supported third-party agents. HooRii will soon introduce a standalone visualized memory system for both ClawStage and StageGo to meet growing demand for personal context. With user permission, its shared text memory is designed to bring together preferences, conversations and task results from the products and their connected services, helping retain personal context across supported agents and reducing the need to repeat background information.

Small enough to sit on a desk, slip into a pocket or attach to a bag, StageGo keeps voice interaction within easy reach. Its dual microphones capture spoken input, while a 1.54-inch display shows the user's chosen AI character. Through HooRii Workshop, users can create and share character designs and choose from available voices and conversational styles.









HooRii also plans to announce a series of strategic IP partnerships, including a collaboration around Celestial Reverie, an AI-powered game coming soon to Steam Store. These collaborations aim to offer richer persona interactions and may include exclusive casing designs and character-specific interaction styles.

HooRii expects to begin StageGo's Kickstarter pre-launch campaign in early November 2026, with the product expected to be available for purchase in January 2027. The expected price is around US$100; final pricing and included services will be announced later.

Visit the StageGo landing page for details and email updates when the Kickstarter page goes live.





About HooRii Technology

Founded in 2021, HooRii Technology develops IoT connectivity solutions and personal AI hardware and software. Its IoT business provides Matter and Thread modules, firmware and technical services to help manufacturers develop connected products.

Building on its experience in connectivity and embedded systems, HooRii is expanding personal AI into home, workspace and portable settings through its HooRii Stage series, including ClawStage and StageGo. Its Workshop platform supports AI character creation and customization, while its forthcoming standalone memory system is designed to support personal context across its products and supported agents.

HooRii aims to make personal AI easier to use and, with users' permission, help them build richer context so personal agents can better understand their needs and carry out useful tasks.









CONTACT: Agnes Wei HooRii Technology (HK) Limited Email:...