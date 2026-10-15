Liquid Encapsulation Market - Global Strategic Insights And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI Chips, Advanced Packaging, And EV Electronics Drive 5.4% CAGR To USD 2.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through localized production, diversified sourcing, low-VOC and halogen-free materials, and partnerships targeting AI, advanced packaging and EV electronics.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Liquid Encapsulation Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid encapsulation market is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2026 to USD 2.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4%. According to the report, growth is supported by rising demand across semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence hardware, high-performance computing, and automotive electronics.

Increasing semiconductor density and device miniaturization are creating stronger demand for high-performance liquid encapsulation materials that protect sensitive components from moisture, thermal stress, and mechanical damage. The adoption of advanced packaging technologies, including 2.5D and 3D integration, is further expanding opportunities for material suppliers. Electrification trends are also increasing the use of encapsulation solutions in power electronics designed to operate under high temperatures and electrical loads.

Key Liquid Encapsulation Market Drivers

Advanced semiconductor packaging remains a major market growth driver. Chiplet architectures, high-bandwidth memory, and complex multi-die configurations require precise encapsulation materials that provide structural support, thermal management, and long-term operational reliability.

Demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications is also accelerating. AI accelerators, servers, and data center processors generate substantial heat, increasing the need for encapsulation materials with enhanced thermal performance and stability.

Automotive electrification represents another significant opportunity. Electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems depend on reliable power electronics, including inverters, converters, and battery management systems. Liquid encapsulants help these components withstand demanding operating conditions, supporting vehicle safety, durability, and performance.

Market Challenges and Regulatory Considerations

Raw material costs and supply constraints may limit market expansion. High-performance encapsulants rely on specialized inputs, including epoxy resins and ultra-fine silica fillers, which can be affected by price volatility and limited availability.

Manufacturers must also address thermal and mechanical stress in increasingly large and complex semiconductor packages. Warpage and coefficient of thermal expansion mismatch can reduce package reliability if material properties and processing conditions are not carefully controlled.

Environmental regulations are prompting suppliers to develop low-VOC and halogen-free formulations. Although this transition supports sustainability objectives, it requires continued research, qualification testing, and investment in new material technologies.

Resin, Application, and End-user Insights

The liquid encapsulation market is segmented by resin type, application, end-user, and geography. Major resin categories include epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane, with selection based on thermal conductivity, flexibility, adhesion, and chemical resistance requirements.

Integrated circuits account for the largest application segment. The shift toward flip-chip and wafer-level packaging is increasing the adoption of capillary underfill and liquid compression molding. These processes require encapsulation materials with controlled flow, strong adhesion, and compatibility with advanced package designs.

Automotive is emerging as a high-growth end-user segment due to electric vehicle adoption and the rising electronic content of modern vehicles. Telecommunications, industrial electronics, and consumer electronics also contribute to demand. Product innovation is focused on low-stress resins, improved thermal properties, and sustainable formulations suitable for next-generation packaging.

Regional and Competitive Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global liquid encapsulation market, supported by its concentration of semiconductor fabrication, packaging, assembly, and electronics manufacturing operations. Strong regional investment in advanced chips, electric vehicles, and consumer devices is expected to maintain Asia-Pacific's market leadership through 2031.

The competitive landscape includes major chemical and advanced materials companies investing in formulation development, manufacturing capacity, and regional expansion. Strategic priorities include localized production, diversified raw material sourcing, regulatory compliance, and entry into high-growth semiconductor and automotive markets.

Partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers and OSAT providers are becoming increasingly important for material qualification, product development, and long-term supply agreements. Companies are also expanding eco-friendly product portfolios to meet global environmental standards and customer sustainability targets.

Report Benefits and Business Applications



Analysis of market size, forecasts, customer segments, industry verticals, policies, and socio-economic factors

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market entry opportunities, and strategies adopted by leading participants

Assessment of market drivers, emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and future trends

Actionable insights supporting product planning, investment decisions, geographical expansion, and revenue growth Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Businesses can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, competitive intelligence, regulatory analysis, capital investment planning, new product development, market entry strategy, and regional expansion.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulations, and trend analysis

Revenue forecasts across resin types, applications, end-users, and regions

Competitive strategies, market positioning, and market share evaluation Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and key developments

The report indicates that continued innovation in semiconductor packaging, AI infrastructure, power electronics, and sustainable materials will support the liquid encapsulation market through 2031. While raw material volatility, technical complexity, and regulatory requirements remain key challenges, expanding applications and ongoing material development are expected to create durable opportunities for market participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. LIQUID ENCAPSULATION MARKET BY RESIN TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Epoxy Resin

5.3. Silicon Resin

5.4. Polyurethane Resin

5.5. Others

6. LIQUID ENCAPSULATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Integrated Circuits (ICs)

6.3. Optoelectronics

6.4. Sensors

6.5. Others

7. LIQUID ENCAPSULATION MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. IT and Telecommunication

7.4. Electronics

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Others

8. LIQUID ENCAPSULATION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Americas

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Others

8.3. Europe Middle East and Africa

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. Taiwan

8.4.5. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. BASF SE

10.2. Panasonic Corporation

10.3. Sumitomo Bakelite

10.4. KYOCERA Corporation

10.5. Shin-Etsu Chemical

10.6. Nagase & Co.

10.7. Nitto Denko Corporation

10.8. CAPLINQ Corporation

10.9. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

11. APPENDIX

11.1. Currency

11.2. Assumptions

11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

11.4. Key benefits for the stakeholders

11.5. Research Methodology

11.6. Abbreviations

LIST OF TABLES [0]

LIST OF FIGURES [0]

Companies Featured



BASF SE

Panasonic Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite

KYOCERA Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Nagase & Co.

Nitto Denko Corporation

CAPLINQ Corporation Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

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