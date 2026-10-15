TIME Names Argo Smart Routingtm As A Best Invention Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global recognition from TIME follows deployments of Argo's next-generation public transit infrastructure across multiple municipalities TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQB: ARGHF) (“ Argo” or the“ Company”) today announced that Smart RoutingTM has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026.





Argo Smart RoutingTM in TIME Best Inventions of 2026 TIME's annual Best Inventions list recognizes extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Smart RoutingTM is a modern public transit solution for cities that picks people up at their door for a standard bus fare. It is powered by Argo's integrated smart infrastructure, bringing connected electric vehicles, charging, technology and operations together as one coordinated system. The network continuously adapts in real time to where people need to go, combining many individual trip requests into efficient shared routes that pick riders up at their doors along the way. “We believe the future of mobility is public transit that comes to your door, reduces traffic, and is economically sustainable for every community,” said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and Co-founder of Argo.“Argo is delivering that future today.” Smart RoutingTM is already powering thousands of trips each day across a wide range of environments, from the dense downtown core of a major city, to a smaller town, to multiple communities across a large rural municipality. The same infrastructure has extended an existing bus and rail network, operated a complete local transit system, and established a local municipal transit system where none previously existed. Argo is focused on bringing Smart RoutingTM to communities of every size, from small towns to the world's largest cities. See the full write-up at TIME Best Inventions of 2026. About Argo Argo delivers an integrated city transit system designed to extend public transportation through a network of intelligently routed vehicles, smart infrastructure and operations that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities. Learn more at .

Investor Contact

Praveen Arichandran

CEO and Co-founder

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051 Media Contact

Christina Ra

Argo Corporation

...

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as“may”,“will”,“plan”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management.

The forward-looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or future performance and includes, without limitation, statements concerning the continued operation of Smart RoutingTM in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Brampton and Caledon, the anticipated benefits of Argo's Smart RoutingTM transit system, potential future expansion to other municipalities, and the Company's plans to expand its network in Canada, the United States and internationally.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including: the continued successful operation of the Company's existing transit services; maintaining municipal agreements in good standing; receiving required third-party approvals, consents and integrations; operational readiness; ridership adoption levels; technology performance and reliability; the availability and use of government funding; the availability of municipal procurement opportunities and execution of definitive agreements with new municipalities; and general economic conditions.

All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: operational challenges; failure to meet contractual requirements; loss of required operating authority, insurance or approvals; third-party integration delays or failures; technology failures or cybersecurity incidents; termination or non-renewal of municipal agreements; failure to secure new municipal contracts; regulatory changes; availability of financing; and general economic conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at