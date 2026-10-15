Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts (2026-2031) AI Automation And EV Electronics Drive 4.7% CAGR To $7.07 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven inspection, IoT-enabled smart factories, predictive maintenance, modular systems, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface mount technology (SMT) equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, increasing from USD 5.61 billion in 2026 to USD 7.07 billion by 2031. Growth is supported by rising electronics production, automotive electrification, expanding telecommunications infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

SMT equipment remains essential to the production of compact, high-performance printed circuit boards (PCBs) used across consumer electronics, vehicles, telecommunications systems, industrial applications, and connected devices. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics into SMT production lines to improve placement accuracy, throughput, quality control, and operational efficiency.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Drivers

Demand for miniaturized and high-density electronic products is a major market growth driver. Smartphones, wearables, IoT-enabled devices, and other compact products require advanced SMT equipment capable of high-speed, precision component placement. Short product life cycles and frequent product launches also encourage electronics manufacturers to invest in flexible production systems that can accommodate changing designs and production volumes.

Automotive electronics represent another important source of demand. Electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems require complex, reliable electronic assemblies that can operate under demanding conditions. As vehicle manufacturers increase the electronic content of new models, demand for placement, soldering, printing, and inspection equipment is expected to rise.

Telecommunications investment is also strengthening the market outlook. Continued 4G and 5G network deployment, alongside growing demand for connected infrastructure and devices, is creating opportunities for scalable electronics manufacturing solutions. Consumer electronics will remain a leading end-user segment due to high production volumes and continuous innovation.

Market Challenges

High capital investment requirements may limit SMT equipment adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized manufacturers. Advanced pick-and-place machines, automated optical inspection platforms, and 3D solder paste inspection systems require significant upfront expenditure. Rapid technological development can also lead to frequent upgrades, increasing the total cost of ownership.

Supply chain disruptions remain a concern because electronics manufacturing depends on the reliable availability of semiconductors, precision components, and specialized materials. Delays can affect equipment utilization and production schedules. In addition, AI-based automation and connected manufacturing systems require skilled personnel, ongoing maintenance, cybersecurity controls, and technical training.

Technology and Segment Outlook

Placement equipment holds a leading market position because of its central role in mounting components onto PCBs with speed and precision. Inspection equipment is expected to record strong demand as manufacturers strengthen quality assurance and defect detection processes. Automated optical inspection and 3D solder paste inspection technologies are becoming increasingly important for complex assemblies and high-density board designs.

Industry 4.0 adoption is accelerating investment in connected SMT systems. IoT-enabled production environments support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, process optimization, and data-driven decision-making. AI-driven inspection and machine learning-based optimization tools can help manufacturers identify defects earlier, reduce downtime, improve yields, and maintain consistent production quality.

Competitive and Regional Outlook

The SMT equipment market is moderately consolidated, with companies competing through technological innovation, product differentiation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Key priorities include high-speed placement platforms, intelligent inspection technologies, modular equipment, and flexible systems that can support evolving manufacturing requirements.

Asia-Pacific remains a key growth region because of its established electronics manufacturing base, extensive supply chains, and high production capacity. North America and Europe are expected to sustain investment in automation, advanced electronics production, and smart manufacturing technologies.

Benefits of the Report



Analysis of regional markets, customer segments, policies, socio-economic conditions, consumer preferences, and industry verticals

Assessment of competitive positioning, market entry opportunities, and strategic developments

Evaluation of market drivers, challenges, emerging technologies, and future trends

Actionable insights supporting revenue growth, geographic expansion, and capital investment decisions Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Market share evaluation, competitive strategies, and company positioning

Revenue forecasts across equipment segments, end-user industries, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

The report supports opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, regulatory analysis, geographic expansion, new product development, competitive intelligence, and investment planning. Despite cost pressures and supply chain risks, continued innovation in automation, inspection, connectivity, and smart manufacturing is expected to support the long-term growth of the surface mount technology equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Snapshot

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Business Landscape

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. Technological Outlook

5. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market by Type (2022-2030)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Screen Print Equipment

5.2.1. Automatic

5.2.2. Semi-Automatic & Manual

5.3. Soldering Equipment

5.3.1. Reflow

5.3.2. Wave

5.4. Inspection Equipment

5.4.1. SPI

5.4.2. AOI

5.5. Placement Equipment

5.5.1. Sequential

5.5.2. Parallel

5.6. Cleaning Equipment

5.7. Repair & Rework Equipment

6. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market by Industry Vertical (2022-2030)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Telecommunications

6.3. Consumer Electronics

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Others

7. Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market by Geography (2022-2030)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. by Type

7.2.2. by Industry Vertical

7.2.3. by Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. by Type

7.3.2. by Industry Vertical

7.3.3. by Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. by Type

7.4.2. by Industry Vertical

7.4.3. by Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. United Kingdom

7.4.3.3. France

7.4.3.4. Spain

7.4.3.5. Italy

7.4.3.6. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. by Type

7.5.2. by Industry Vertical

7.5.3. by Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. UAE

7.5.3.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. by Type

7.6.2. by Industry Vertical

7.6.3. by Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. South Korea

7.6.3.5. Indonesia

7.6.3.6. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Fuji Corporation

9.2. Hitachi

9.3. Juki Corporation

9.4. Viscom AG

9.5. Nordson Corporation

9.6. Panasonic Corporation

9.7. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

9.8. Delta Electronics

9.9. Saki Corporation

9.10. Mycronic AB

9.11. ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG

9.12. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

10. Research Methodology

Companies Featured



Fuji Corporation

Hitachi

Juki Corporation

Viscom AG

Nordson Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics

Saki Corporation

Mycronic AB

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

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