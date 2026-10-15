Conexus Announces New Branch Coming To Saskatoon's Meadows Neighbourhood

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saskatoon, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexus Credit Union is celebrating International Credit Union Day® with the announcement of a new Saskatoon branch and $86,000 in local community donations!

Working closely with a business member-owner, Conexus has recently broken ground building a branch in one of Saskatoon's fastest-growing neighbourhoods.



Located at 80-3005 Meadows Parkway, the full-service branch to be known as the“Meadows” will offer members and soon-to-be members personal and business banking, lending, wealth management, and more.

Conexus anticipates welcoming members to the new branch in late 2027. This will be Conexus' fifth branch in Saskatoon, further boosting the credit union's presence across the city. Credit Union Day celebrates member-owners and the spirit of the credit union movement, recognizing its history and achievements. International Credit Union Day has been observed on the third Thursday of October since 1948.

“We thank each and every one of our 200,000 Saskatchewan members on Credit Union Day for their business and trust in Conexus. We are proud to keep growing alongside our Saskatoon membership,” says Conexus Credit Union CEO Celina Philpot.“As more residents and businesses in Saskatoon look to our credit union for their financial needs, we want to ensure that we have the right physical spaces available to work with them.”

Working with our members, for our members.

Member preferences on what they want in a branch influence every stage of design. As a member-owned financial institution, Conexus is continuously gathering insights from across the province on what members want from their credit union.

Some planned features of the new branch include a drive-through ATM, a warm, modern, and welcoming environment designed to empower members to achieve their financial goals, and a full Thrive Wealth Management office offering best-in-class wealth management products and services.

This member-focused philosophy is fitting, especially on Credit Union Day, as Conexus is working with a member to bring this branch to life. The new branches' developer is Citylife Investment Corp., a Saskatoon-based conglomerate of real estate investment holdings and numerous operating companies. Conexus Credit Union was Citylife Investment Corp.'s trusted financial partner for the entire Citylife Market development in the Meadows where the new branch will be located.

Conexus donates $86,000 to support the Saskatoon causes that matter.

Conexus Credit Union has recently donated $86,000 to important Saskatoon and area causes in 2026. The funds come from the Synergy Credit Union Shares Fund and the Conexus Community Vitality Fund. Recipients include Autism Services of Saskatoon, Cosmo Industries, the Saskatoon Open Door Society, and many more worthy initiatives.

Become a member today.

Conexus invites Saskatoon residents to become member-owners of Conexus Credit Union today. In addition to Conexus' full suite of financial services and products, as a member, you:



Have an actual voice in how we operate by voting for our Board of Directors.

Join a financial institution helping each member achieve success, which lifts our entire province. Save $100 per year in banking fees just by banking with us with the Conexus No-Fee Chequing account.

Book an appointment today.

About Conexus Credit Union

Conexus Credit Union is a forward-thinking Saskatchewan credit union committed to our members and their success. We are proud to be a member-owned cooperative with deep roots throughout Saskatchewan. Our 1,500 employees serve over 200,000 members in communities across the province.

Effective January 1, 2026, Conexus Credit Union 2006, Cornerstone Credit Union Financial Group Limited and Synergy Credit Union Ltd. amalgamated as Conexus Credit Union. This merger continues the legacy of three successful organizations, rooted in cooperative values and a shared vision of member and community empowerment.

About Citylife Investment Corp.

Citylife is a conglomerate of real estate investment holdings and numerous operating companies spanning industries such as manufacturing, communications, construction, food, and autobody. The real estate side of Citylife encompasses a portfolio of nearly 50 properties and has been responsible for all levels of commercial development including Office, Retail, and Industrial. They have completed many“turnkey” and“build to suit” projects which include site preparation to office finishings and everything in between. Learn more here.

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CONTACT: Michael Chmielewski Conexus Credit Union 306-751-8201...