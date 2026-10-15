Egnyte Unveils Context Studio And AI Control Center For More Accurate, Secure, And Cost-Efficient AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities help teams optimize the business context behind their AI agents and give IT a single place to oversee, restrict, and rescope the sensitive data each agent can access

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced Context Studio and AI Control Center, two new platform capabilities designed to help organizations improve how AI uses business context while strengthening control over agent access. Context Studio enables teams to visualize, manage, and optimize the business context behind their AI agents, improving accuracy and reducing AI costs. AI Control Center gives IT administrators a single dashboard to discover every AI agent connected to company content, see what sensitive data each one can reach, and restrict or re-scope that access.

Context Studio and AI Control Center extend the momentum of Egnyte's recent AI releases: AI Safeguards, AI-powered workflow automatio, and the Context Layer. Together, these capabilities bring the context, automation, and governance organizations need to scale AI on a single platform.

“The future of enterprise AI depends on a self-improving harness which is optimized for cost, efficient at scale, and secure by design,” said Amrit Jassal, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Egnyte.“Egnyte's Context Studio helps companies give AI agents the precise business context they need, while AI Control Center gives IT visibility and control to govern them. Together, they create the foundation of adaptive intelligence.”

Context Studio: Visualize, Manage, and Optimize the Context Behind Every Agent

With most AI systems today, teams cannot easily understand what context an agent can access, where something important is missing, or why a result came back incomplete. Egnyte's Context Studio makes that context visible and helps teams refine what informs each agent, for more accurate results.

With Context Studio, agent builders can:



Visualize the context available to an agent. Inspect the content, people, projects, and relationships available to a specific agent or process, using the relationship map Egnyte already builds.

Find and close context gaps early. By identifying missing or incomplete context that agents need, teams can fix the problems quickly, reduce rework, and improve performance.

Optimize context with guided recommendations. Identify gaps and take recommended actions without complex data engineering. Start with agents aligned to their industry. In the Egnyte AI Marketplace, task-based agents provide a strong foundation that teams in AEC, financial services, life sciences, and other industries can tailor to their specific company workflows.



More precise context can reduce unnecessary retrieval and token usage, lowering AI costs as usage grows. In preliminary assessments, Egnyte has seen a 97% reduction in token usage and approximately 50% lower AI costs under the tested conditions.

“Agents draw on content, people, projects, and business systems for context, and the same breadth that makes their work reliable also widens the sensitive content they can reach. Egnyte's Context Studio and AI Control Center address both in one place, and AI adoption at scale will depend on customers having the same visibility and control wherever that context lives,” said Amy Loomis, Ph.D. and Group Vice President, Workplace Solutions, IDC.

AI Control Center: Govern What Your Agents Can Access

As organizations use more agents, it becomes harder to know what each agent can access and where sensitive content may be exposed. Egnyte's AI Control Center closes that gap by providing a single dashboard for agent oversight, sensitive content exposure, and governance policy enforcement.

AI Control Center, built on Egnyte's sensitive content classification engine, allows administrators to:



Discover every connected agent. With an agent inventory dashboard, teams have a clear view of agents in one place.

Assess exposure to sensitive content. By understanding what sensitive content an agent can reach, including PII, PHI, and financial data, administrators can properly assess risk.

Restrict and re-scope access. Flag over-permissioned agents and limit them to the folders they need to do their jobs.

Review before activating. Before an agent goes live, administrators can enforce access boundaries and continually monitor them as agent use grows. Be audit-ready. One-click reporting and a complete history of policy actions for compliance reviews help streamline audit preparation.



Since AI Control Center operates where a customer's content already lives, organizations can apply governance without moving data into another environment or maintaining a separate governance deployment.

To learn more, visit the Context Studio and AI Control Center pages or watch the State of Egnyte: Fall 2026 virtual event for a detailed walkthrough of Context Studio, AI Control Center, and Egnyte's AI journey.

AI features are designed to assist users and may require human review. Features and results may vary by plan configuration.

About Egnyte



Egnyte is a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, trusted by more than 23,000 customers to increase employee productivity, drive operational efficiencies, and secure mission-critical content. Egnyte's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to create, share, and protect their information at scale, with specialized solutions designed to meet the unique needs of organizations in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), financial services, life sciences, and other industries. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Paroma Bhattacharya

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at