REDARC Acquires Samlex America, Expanding North American Presence And Power Conversion Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition brings together complementary power management and conversion products, engineering expertise and established customer relationships across commercial, industrial, communications and off-grid markets.

LONSDALE, South Australia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REDARC has acquired Samlex America, a global manufacturer and supplier of power conversion products founded in 1991 with a market footprint spanning more than 90 countries.

The acquisition expands REDARC's North American presence and adds Samlex's established portfolio of power inverters, inverter/chargers, battery chargers, DC-DC converters and power supplies to REDARC.

Founded in South Australia in 1979, REDARC has built its business around the design, development and manufacture of advanced electronics, including power management, battery charging and vehicle-based power solutions. Samlex brings complementary power conversion expertise and established customer and distribution relationships across North America and international markets.

Together, the companies serve a broad range of applications, including commercial fleets, telecommunications, industrial operations, emergency response, government, marine, recreational vehicles and off-grid power. The acquisition creates opportunities to build on their respective strengths and explore complementary products, markets and capabilities over time.

"This acquisition is an important step in REDARC's international growth," said Anthony Kittel, CEO of REDARC. "Samlex brings a strong portfolio of power conversion products, established customer relationships and a team with deep knowledge of its markets. These strengths complement REDARC's engineering and manufacturing capabilities and create opportunities for us to build on what both businesses already do well. We look forward to working with the Samlex team and supporting the customers who have helped build its success."

"Finding the right partner for Samlex was about more than complementary products or market opportunities,” said Earl Berg, Founder & CEO of Samlex America.“It was important to work with a company that values engineering, reliable products and the long-term customer relationships that have been central to Samlex's success. REDARC is a strong fit on those fronts, and I'm confident that joining REDARC creates a solid foundation for our next chapter. I'm proud of what our team has built over the years, and I'm excited about the opportunities ahead while continuing to serve the customers and partners who have been part of our journey."

Samlex will continue to operate under its established brand and North American platform, with its current leadership team continuing to manage day-to-day operations. The companies will explore opportunities for greater collaboration over time, with a focus on building capabilities, supporting customers and creating a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

The acquisition marks another step in REDARC's international expansion, building on more than 45 years of expertise in advanced electronics. By bringing together complementary products, experience and market relationships, REDARC and Samlex aim to strengthen their collective ability to serve customers across a wider range of power applications.

About REDARC

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Lonsdale, South Australia, REDARC is an advanced electronics manufacturer specializing in power management, battery charging, off-grid power and towing-related solutions. REDARC designs, develops and manufactures electronics for automotive, commercial, industrial, recreational, defence and other applications, serving customers in Australia and international markets.

About Samlex America

Founded in 1991, Samlex America Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of power conversion products, including power inverters, inverter/chargers, battery chargers, DC-DC converters and power supplies. With a market footprint spanning more than 90 countries, Samlex serves customers in telecommunications, mobile fleet, emergency response, government, industrial, marine, RV and off-grid markets. The company is known for reliable products, proven performance and responsive sales and technical support.

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Earl Berg, Founder & CEO of Samlex America and Anthony Kittel, CEO of REDARC

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