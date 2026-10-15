Fotocube Family OS Showcased At Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fairs

KJM showcases home display products at Hong Kong's autumn electronics fairs in October 2026.

Kodak's exhibition booth at Hong Kong's autumn electronics fairs in October 2026.

Family calendar displays showcase FotoCube's shared scheduling and household management experience.

More than 20 customers showcase FotoCube-powered products, with 500,000 devices shipped and a vision to simplify family life through AI.

- Founder and CEO, FotoCubeFL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FotoCube is showcasing its approach to shared family life through customer products at the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows in October 2026.According to the company, more than 20 customers are exhibiting products running FotoCube Family OS. Cumulative shipments of devices using its system have reached 500,000 units.FotoCube reports that it has established cooperation with industry leaders including Tuya, Kejinming (KJM) and Kodak. The company says it continues to hold a leading market share position in family calendar systems. Products across multiple customer booths demonstrate the adoption of its software across different brands and hardware designs.FotoCube's global business entity is ZOLA HOME PTE. LTD., a company registered in Singapore. FotoCube develops software, cloud services and AI capabilities for connected home displays, guided by its long-term vision of“one family, one Agent.”A Family OS Built Around Everyday LifeOS stands for operating system. FotoCube Family OS is a software system for connected home displays, linking devices, a mobile app and cloud services. It provides a foundation for family calendars, household coordination, photo sharing and AI interaction.Family management often involves more than recording appointments. Someone must remember school activities, coordinate pickups, plan meals and repeatedly check who is doing what. FotoCube aims to reduce this mental load by making information visible and helping the whole family participate.Three Software Editions for Different Family NeedsFotoCube currently offers three distinct software editions: Calendar Pro, Calendar and Frame.Calendar Pro serves families seeking AI interaction and personalization. AI voice interaction enables hands-free use, while customizable black-and-white themes help adapt the screen to household preferences and home interiors.Calendar provides a practical smart family calendar, bringing together calendars, tasks, meal planning, photos and Zola AI. It helps family members see shared plans and take part in everyday responsibilities.Frame focuses on digital photo frame functionality, bringing family memories into everyday spaces through photo display.These are software edition names, with features provided according to the corresponding edition. Together, they address different needs across family organization, AI interaction and emotional connection.Multimodal Interaction and a Growing Product PortfolioFotoCube combines voice, touch and visual information so family members can participate in ways that suit them. Users can plan on a phone, view shared schedules on a home display and use AI voice interaction in supported editions.This approach accommodates different habits within the same household. A parent may update a schedule while away from home, while other family members check the shared screen for upcoming activities.Building on its existing editions, FotoCube plans to expand its family smart product portfolio, using Family OS to connect more everyday scenarios.One Family, One AgentIn FotoCube's product vision, Family OS supplies the shared information and coordination foundation. The family AI Agent represents the intelligent coordination capabilities being developed on top of it.The goal is to use family schedules, tasks and preferences to understand requests, suggest practical next steps and progressively assist with follow-through under user authorization.For example, if a school announces an early dismissal, FotoCube envisions an Agent that can understand the change, consider family schedules and suggest a pickup plan, then assist with follow-up after the necessary confirmations. For meals, it aims to turn household preferences into menus and shopping lists.These scenarios describe the company's development direction, with capabilities to be advanced through future product iterations.Less Mental Load, More Time TogetherFotoCube wants the efficiency of AI to translate into time and attention that families can feel in everyday life.Calendars, tasks and reminders help organize responsibilities, while photo display brings shared memories into the home. A travel photo or a moment from a child's life can become a starting point for conversation.By making plans easier to see and responsibilities easier to share, FotoCube aims to reduce the pressure on the person who usually remembers and coordinates everything. Its goal is to give families more room for conversation, companionship and enjoying life together.Software and Services for Hardware PartnersFotoCube supports hardware brands and customers through its Family OS, cloud services and ongoing software development. The company plans to further improve coordination across devices, external calendar connectivity and family AI experiences, supporting services that evolve with users and partners.About FotoCubeFotoCube develops software, cloud services and AI capabilities for connected home displays, spanning digital photo frames, family calendars and AI home screens. Its global business entity is ZOLA HOME PTE. LTD., registered in Singapore.Guided by the vision of“one family, one Agent,” FotoCube aims to reduce the mental load of family management, strengthen family connections and create more time for life together.For more information, visit .Cooperation, shipment and market position statements are based on company disclosures. Cumulative shipments refer to devices running FotoCube's system.

Matt Wang

ZOLA HOME PTE. LTD.

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FotoCube Family OS Showcased at Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fairs News Provided By Qiuzhimeng Technology Co., Ltd. October 15, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology...



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