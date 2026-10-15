SARGENT Introduces SHH-, The Industry's First BHMA-Certified Acoustic Exit Device Option

SARGENT Acoustic Exit Device SHH- Option Library Scene

SHH- establishes a new benchmark for exit device acoustics, combining certified acoustic performance with proven PE80 Series durability.

- Stephen Soares, Product Manager, Exit Devices, SARGENT

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SARGENT announces the introduction of the new SHH- option for select PE80 Series exit devices, the industry's first exit device solution certified to the ANSI/BHMA A156.42 Acoustic Performance Standard. Designed to reduce operational noise during the exit device cycle, SHH- delivers certified acoustic performance without compromising the durability, security, and life safety performance expected from the PE80 Series platform.

Every day, people experience the sounds of a door opening and closing without a second thought. Yet in environments where concentration, learning, healing, and communication matter, those sounds can become an unexpected source of disruption. The push rail is pressed. The device releases. The door closes and latches. For decades, those sounds have simply been accepted as part of the opening.

Built on SARGENT's proven PE80 Series platform, SHH- was developed with acoustics-focused engineering and dampened internal mechanisms that help minimize noise throughout the opening cycle while maintaining the Grade 1 performance required in demanding commercial applications.

"Most people don't think about the sound of an exit device until it interrupts a moment that matters," said Stephen Soares, Product Manager, Exit Devices, SARGENT. "Whether it's a classroom, patient room, library, office, or auditorium, the opening contributes to the experience of a space. SHH- was developed to bring certified acoustic performance to the exit device category without compromising the durability, reliability, and life safety performance customers expect from the PE80 Series. We're proud to introduce the industry's first BHMA-certified acoustic exit device option and provide customers with a new solution for projects where sound is a consideration."

Independently certified to the ANSI/BHMA A156.42 Acoustic Performance Standard, SHH- establishes a new benchmark for acoustic performance in the exit device category. The option incorporates acoustic dampening technology and engineered internal components designed to help reduce operational noise throughout the complete exit device cycle while maintaining the smooth, controlled operation and ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 durability, security, and reliability expected from the PE80 Series. SHH- is available on PE8800 Wide Stile Rim, PE8700 Surface Vertical Rod (SVR), and NB-PE8700 configurations and is compatible with Electronic Latch Retraction (56-) applications.

SHH- is designed for environments where acoustics are an important consideration, including healthcare facilities, educational environments, corporate offices, libraries and study spaces, hospitality settings, auditoriums, theaters, and performing arts venues.

About SARGENT

For more than 200 years, SARGENT has provided innovative door opening solutions that combine security, safety, accessibility, and performance. As part of ASSA ABLOY, SARGENT offers a comprehensive portfolio of architectural hardware, access control, and integrated opening solutions for commercial, institutional, healthcare, and educational applications.

Nichole Frederick

SARGENT Manufacturing

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SARGENT Introduces SHH-, the Industry's First BHMA-Certified Acoustic Exit Device Option News Provided By SARGENT Manufacturing October 15, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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