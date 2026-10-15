PRAY USA 250 ANNOUNCES A 250-MINUTE EMERGENCY PRAYER EVENT FOR THE UNITED STATES MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Pray USA 250 Remo DC Rooftop Event

Pray USA Combo Logo

On Saturday, 10-17-2026, Pray USA 250 will hold live-streamed prayers on Remo (events), focused on the 2026 US midterm elections.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Earlier this year, Pray USA 250 held in-person events in North Dakota as well as flagship events at the Museum of the Bible (MOTB) in Washington, where 250 Christian believers made history by praying for 250 cumulative minutes for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.Continuing in the spirit of renewed focus on the spiritual pillars of the USA in this 250th Anniversary year, Pray USA 250 will hold an online 250-minute intercessory prayer event focusing on the US midterm elections on Saturday, 10-17-2026, starting at 10:17 AM EDT.Up to 250-300 believers will pray in tongues for 250 minutes via the online virtual meeting platform: Remo (events). The prayer event will be simultaneously livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, allowing many more believers to participate.This 250-minute prayer session is considered a spiritual emergency because the 2026 midterm elections could determine the direction and ultimate survival of the US nation for the next 250 years. So, it is crucial to pray for peace, protection, divine guidance, and divine intervention.Praying in tongues side-steps Self and sentiments, keeping the focus strictly spiritual. Praying in tongues also evades the evil one who might be eavesdropping with the intention to malign, misquote, misrepresent, and cause misunderstanding.According to the Founder-CEO of Pray USA 250:“250 minutes of praying in tongues seems daunting, but such a challenge marks this out as a God-idea. With every divine mandate also comes an inspired approach. The prayer event will consist of 5-minute segments, each dedicated to one of the 50 states of the United States of America. Prayer warriors or groups thereof will take turns to lead these 5-minute segments of prayers.”“If I am the only one that shows up, I will pray in tongues for 250 minutes by God's grace, because this is a divine mandate”. Says Ndu David Ugobi.The date 10/17/2026 and the start time of 10:17 AM are not random. They derive from scripture at Luke 10:17:“And the seventy returned with joy, saying, Lord, even the demons are subject unto us in thy name.”ABOUT PRAY USA 250Pray USA 250 is a divinely inspired Christian initiative, which originated in Minot, North Dakota, dedicated to encouraging prayer for the United States, its future, its inhabitants, and its leadership at the historic 250th anniversary and beyond.Pray USA 250 envisions believers united in prayer, seeking divine guidance, protection, and blessings for the United States of America and its leaders. Our mission and vision are rooted in faith, patriotism, unity, and a desire to effect positive change through prayer.Between February and June 2026, Believers prayed for a total of 250 minutes for the United States of America.Further, Pray USA 250 was present at the Faith-and-Family Pavilion of the Great American State Fair (GASF) in Washington, DC, in July 2026.The founder-CEO, Dr. Ndu David Ugobi, is a born-again Christian, husband, father, and board-certified pediatrician, who, in his spare time, enjoys playing and coaching soccer, bowling, ping-pong, and word games, especially Scrabble. He was born in Nigeria.Find event details and registration at: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">PrayUSA250. Details are also available at Pray USA 250 Facebook and Instagram pages.CONTACT: Dr. Ndu David Ugobi, MD (Founder-CEO) by email at....SOURCE: Pray USA 250

Ndu David Ugobi

Pray USA 250

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PRAY USA 250 ANNOUNCES A 250-MINUTE EMERGENCY PRAYER EVENT FOR THE UNITED STATES MIDTERM ELECTIONS News Provided By Pray USA 250 October 15, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.