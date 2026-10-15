BHOC Names Jen Carvalho Chief Transformation Officer To Advance Year-Round Work

Jen Carvalho joins the Behavioral Healthcare Outcomes Consortium as Chief Transformation Officer.

Jen Carvalho, Chief Transformation Officer of the Behavioral Healthcare Outcomes Consortium.

Carvalho will oversee roadmap execution, Technical Expert Panels and framework development as BHOC builds on the work of BHOC26

- Jen Carvalho, Chief Transformation Officer, BHOC

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Behavioral Healthcare Outcomes Consortium (BHOC) has named Jen Carvalho Chief Transformation Officer, adding a leadership role focused on carrying the work of BHOC26 into sustained, year-round execution.

In the role, Carvalho will oversee execution of the BHOC roadmap, coordinate the Technical Expert Panels (TEPs), advance development of the BHOC outcomes framework, support completion of the BHOC26 White Paper, strengthen governance and operational infrastructure, and engage key stakeholders and strategic partners.

BHOC26 brought providers, payers, researchers, technology innovators and policymakers together at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach to work on shared challenges in defining, measuring and using behavioral health outcomes. The work is continuing between annual gatherings as BHOC moves to align priorities, refine shared approaches and advance a stronger framework for measuring, improving and demonstrating the impact of behavioral health care.

Carvalho is already familiar with that work. She served on the BHOC26 Steering Committee and facilitated the working block“Beyond Length of Stay: Designing Longitudinal & Passive Data Models.” She brings more than two decades of behavioral healthcare leadership experience, with previous executive roles including President and Chief Operating Officer of Your Behavioral Health, Division President of Discovery Behavioral Health, and Market CEO for Acadia Healthcare.

“BHOC exists because people across behavioral health agreed we need a shared way to define and measure outcomes. As Chief Transformation Officer, my job is to help move us from consensus to action: putting the BHOC26 roadmap into practice, bringing the Behavioral Healthcare Outcomes Framework and our white paper to publication, and building the foundation for BHOC as a permanent organization. None of that happens without the stakeholders and Technical Expert Panels who have invested their time and expertise in this effort, so working closely with them will be at the center of everything I do. Our work together has just begun!”

BHOC27 is scheduled for August 30–September 2, 2027, at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. The gathering will build on BHOC26 by bringing cross-sector leaders back together to continue the work around behavioral health outcomes. Additional BHOC27 updates are available at .

About BHOC

The Behavioral Healthcare Outcomes Consortium brings providers, payers, researchers, technology innovators, policymakers and other stakeholders together to advance greater alignment around behavioral health outcomes. Through annual working gatherings and year-round collaboration, BHOC is focused on refining shared approaches and strengthening the framework for how behavioral health outcomes are defined, measured, improved and demonstrated.

Todd Schlosser

Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium

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BHOC Names Jen Carvalho Chief Transformation Officer to Advance Year-Round Work News Provided By Alter Behavioral Health October 15, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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