Predictwind Puts Boaters Back In Control Of Their Starlink Data Offshore

Starlink Ocean Mode

Decide where your data goes

Take control of your Starlink data while offshore

New DataHub control modes stop background apps draining data while keeping forecasts and safety systems online

- Jon Bilger | Founder | PredictWindAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marine weather forecaster PredictWind has released new data control modes for DataHub and DataHub Pro, following Starlink data changes. The modes help boaters decide where their data goes, so forecasts and critical safety apps stay connected while non-essential apps are kept offline.Starlink has transformed offshore connectivity, putting forecasts, safety systems and contact with shore within reach on passages far from land. But with phones, tablets and laptops all sharing the same connection, background updates, cloud backups and streaming can use up a data allowance, leaving less for the things that matter most at sea.“A phone backing up photos or a laptop running updates can burn through an allowance before you've even checked the latest weather forecast or route,” said Jon Bilger, PredictWind Founder.“We've built the controls into DataHub, so you decide what gets online and your forecasts and safety apps stay connected.”Two new ways to manage data on board:- PredictWind Mode: Blocks background and non-essential apps from using data, while keeping forecasts and other critical safety apps online.- Total Data Usage: Shows data use across the whole boat and for each device, so owners can see who is using the most before the bill arrivesKeeping safety tools connectedBoth modes run on DataHub, PredictWind's onboard connectivity hub, which links a boat's network and internet connection to PredictWind's forecasting and safety tools. DataHub Pro, launched in August, adds Wi-Fi 6, LTE connectivity and automatic failover between connections, and runs apps including Over the Horizon AIS, Anchor Alert and Man Overboard. Several of these rely on a live connection to reach shore.“When you're offshore, your data is part of your safety margin,” adds Bilger.“You want it going to your forecasts and safety tools, not some app you forgot was running in the background.”The data control modes are available now for DataHub or DataHub Pro owners using Starlink. For more information, visit:ENDSAbout PredictWindPredictWind is the world's leading provider of marine weather forecasting solutions. Trusted by sailors and mariners worldwide, PredictWind combines advanced weather data with professional-grade tools to deliver accurate, reliable marine weather information.Notes to Editors- Images available here.- DataHub is available from the PredictWind website for USD $299; DataHub Pro is available for USD $599- PredictWind Mode and Total Data Usage require a DataHub or DataHub Pro running firmware 4.56 or later.- A comparison of DataHub models is available at predictwind/datahub/familyFor more on DataHub Pro, see this press release.For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:Casey Hodges, Director of Communications, Roam Generation... | +61 411 282 582

Casey Hodges

Roam Generation

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PredictWind Puts Boaters Back in Control of Their Starlink Data Offshore News Provided By Roam Generation October 15, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.