Survey Finds 9 In 10 The Hemp Doctor Customers Report Positive Effects

The Hemp Doctor Assortment of Products

The Hemp Doctor's survey of 10,200+ customers finds 90.8% report positive effects, backed by independent 4.5-star Trustpilot and Leafly ratings

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor published a customer survey addressing a question it says it hears often: whether its products work. In a survey of more than 10,200 customers, 90.8 percent reported at least one positive cognitive or mental experience, and 86.7 percent of sleep-related responses described a positive effect. The company's Trustpilot rating stands at 4.5 out of 5 across 3,748 reviews, and its on-site reviews average 4.8 out of 5 across 4,903 entries.

“Every brand in this category says its products work. We would rather show the numbers,” said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor.“What stood out to me wasn't just that nine in ten people noticed something positive. It's how they got there. Three quarters of our customers found their own product and dose through trial and error, not because we pointed them to it.”

What 10,000+ Customers Told The Hemp Doctor

Sleep support was the most commonly cited reason for purchase, named by 61.4 percent of respondents, and 57.9 percent reported falling asleep faster since using hemp products. Tension management followed closely at 61.3 percent, with 71.6 percent of those customers reporting relief within an hour.

Most customers reported finding the right product through trial and error rather than guidance from the company - 75.1 percent said they arrived at their preferred product and dose this way. Asked why they chose The Hemp Doctor, the top-cited reason was product quality and consistency, at 52.1 percent, ahead of price.

The company also reported a less favorable figure: 8.7 percent of respondents, roughly 889 people, said they had not yet found the right product or dose for their needs.

The findings come from a customer survey administered to The Hemp Doctor's retail customers in mid-2026, drawing 10,214 responses. Respondents are the company's own customers who chose to participate, so the results describe this customer base rather than hemp consumers generally. All answers are self-reported and are not clinical findings or medical claims. The full report, 100 Retail Customer Data Points, is available at thehempdoctor/research-report/.

What Independent Reviewers Say

The company's survey findings are consistent with its ratings on third-party platforms. The Hemp Doctor holds a 4.5-out-of-5 rating on Trustpilot across 3,748 reviews. On thehempdoctor, 4,903 verified customer reviews average 4.8 out of 5. On Leafly, the brand holds 4.5 out of 5 overall, with a 4.8 rating specifically on product quality.

Reviews across these platforms commonly reference relief from everyday tension, improved sleep, and a smoother experience with combined THC and CBD products.

The company said it is releasing the figures along with the survey's methodology and limitations. The ratings reflect self-reported scores from The Hemp Doctor's own customers and independent reviewers, and the company said the findings are not being presented as clinical data.

All The Hemp Doctor products are hemp-derived and stay under 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC by dry weight under the 2018 Farm Bill. Lab results are published by SKU and batch. Products are intended for adults 21 and older.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium Delta-9 edibles, CBD gummies, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor has been named #1 Best CBD/Hemp Store in the Best of Iredell County Readers' Choice contest, hosted by the Record & Landmark Statesville and Mooresville Tribune, every year since 2019.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs).

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

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Survey Finds 9 in 10 The Hemp Doctor Customers Report Positive Effects News Provided By The Hemp Doctor October 15, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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