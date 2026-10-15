Payscout Provides Collect! Payments With Its Paywire Gateway And Convenience Fee Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Payscout integrates Paywire with Collect! Payments, bringing secure payment processing, digital wallets, and fee-free payment options to ARM agencies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Payscout, a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is pleased to announce that Collect! has integrated with Payscout for Collect! Payments, their native payment processing system for US users of their collection software integration provides Collect! Payments users with access to Payscout's secure, compliant, and scalable payment technology directly within their existing environment, helping agencies streamline operations, improve payment workflows, and enhance the overall consumer experience.Collect! Payments users will now benefit from expanded connectivity to Payscout's Paywire platform, an ARM-centric gateway that enables seamless, integrated payment processing directly within the Collect! software via API. The Paywire platform supports omnichannel payment capabilities, including credit, debit, ACH, and HSA, all delivered within a secure, PCI-compliant environment. This direct connection allows agencies to simplify payment acceptance while maintaining operational efficiency and compliance.In addition, connectivity to the Paywire platform provides Collect! Payments users with access to enhanced service offerings from Payscout, including the 360° Fee-Free Payments Program and digital payment capabilities through Apple Payand Google PayTM. The 360° Fee-Free Payments Program has demonstrated success in helping agencies increase collection rates while boosting revenue. Designed to support compliant Convenience Fee implementation, the solution allows merchants to eliminate or significantly reduce payment processing costs by applying a flat fee for the convenience of accepting card-not-present (CNP) payments online or over the phone, while aligning with applicable regulatory and card brand requirements. Collect! Payments users can also offer consumers the convenience of paying through Apple Pay and Google Pay, providing additional flexibility and a streamlined digital payment experience.“We're proud to expand our partnership with Collect! through a full integration with the Paywire Gateway, reinforcing our shared commitment to modernizing infrastructure across the evolving ARM industry,” said Kimberly Rebello, Payscout's VP of Operations & Partner Success.“By embedding secure, compliant, and highly flexible payment capabilities directly into the Collect! Platform, we are enabling greater operational efficiency, elevating the customer experience, and accelerating innovation powered by solutions like our 360° Fee-Free Payments program.”“We are pleased to expand our existing relationship with Payscout by leveraging their full-featured and compliant Paywire Gateway to provide Collect! users with the ability to process payments within the Collect! application or via a portal,” said John Mitropoulos, Collect!'s Managing Director.“The new Collect! – Vault - Paywire ecosystem that stores all plan and encrypted card data in Collect! gives our users much greater flexibility to manage and edit payment arrangements on the fly,”Collect! delivers a comprehensive accounts receivable management solution, enabling organizations to efficiently manage accounts, automate workflows, and improve recovery performance. With Payscout's payment processing technology now used for Collect!'s native payment processing, users benefit from a unified experience that supports both operational productivity and compliance.With this integration, Collect! users can:- Accept and manage payments securely within the Collect! interface- Implement Convenience Fee programs designed to align with card brand requirements- Streamline reconciliation and reduce manual processes- Improve operational efficiency with embedded payment capabilities- Enhance the payment experience for both agents and consumersBy combining Collect!'s robust account management tools with Payscout's Paywire gateway, organizations gain greater flexibility, improved visibility into payment activity, and a simplified approach to compliant payment acceptance. This integration reflects Payscout's continued commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the accounts receivable management industry.About Payscout:Payscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout's Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions. For more information, please visitAbout Collect:Collect! is the flagship product of Comtech Systems, founded in 1988. Collect! is used globally with concentration in North America, Australia and Europe. Comtech Systems is headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada with independent support agents in Brisbane, QLD, Australia and Hungary.Collect! is used by collection agencies, debt buyers, banks and credit unions, medical and dental billing offices, legal offices, municipal fine collection offices, rental agencies, consumer and business credit grantors, and a host of finance, credit and billing organizations.Collect!'s current release, Version 13, includes many CFPB Reg F features flexible enough to meet the compliance requirements of any regulated region. All data, configurations and customizations are retained when Collect! users move to a larger version of the software and update or upgrade to a newer version.Collect! provides a robust, flexible, highly configurable, automated, scalable and continually developing debt collection software solution, supported by high quality onboarding, Help-Desk and technical services. All development and support is provided in-house.

Amber Khawaja

Payscout

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Payscout Provides Collect! Payments with its Paywire Gateway and Convenience Fee Solution News Provided By Payscout October 15, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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