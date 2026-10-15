A BUSY OCTOBER FOR ITTV INTERNATIONAL AND TECHINENTERTAINMENT

Valentina Martelli speaks at ITTV ant TiE 2025

Valentina Martelli, _Ceo ITTV, Cristina Bolla_President Genova Liguria Film Commission and Claudia Oliva

ITTV 2025- David Eilenberg, Valentina Martelli, Nina Lederman, Sandra Stern, Cheryl Buysse Lynch

Three special events will bring together international leaders from entertainment, media, technology, advertising and culture

- valentina Martelli, CEO ITTV and TechInEntertainmentLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October will be a particularly active month for the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment, marking the eighth edition of ITTV and the fourth edition of TechInEntertainment with three events across Los Angeles.For the first time, ITTV will present an event at the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles, expanding the conversation beyond industry trends and business developments to explore the cultural connections that continue to bring Hollywood and Italy closer together.The October program will also include an intimate industry dinner and a special conversation presented with BAIA L.A. and the Geena Davis Institute, bringing together leading voices from entertainment, media, advertising, technology and the creative industries.The Los Angeles events reflect the broader evolution of ITTV. Last year, the organization announced its transition from a single annual conference into an international platform presenting events and conversations throughout the year. Since then, ITTV has continued to expand both its programming and its community.“The entertainment industry is constantly changing and innovating, and that evolution requires an ongoing conversation. At the same time, the challenges facing our business continue to multiply,” said Valentina Martelli, Founder and CEO of the ITTV International Forum & TechInEntertainment.“Audiences are no longer passive observers. Increasingly, they are active members of communities that want to understand, participate and feel connected to the stories and experiences being created for them. Events allow us to open the industry conversation to those communities while keeping the focus on what makes entertainment truly meaningful. We have always believed in the power of collaboration, and this year we have strengthened that commitment through new partnerships that bring together different organizations, industries and communities. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, we believe more than ever in the power of human connection.”The October program will begin on October 21 with The ITTV Leaders' Table, a private, invitation-only industry dinner bringing together a select group of executives, including several panelists from previous editions of ITTV. Designed as an intimate opportunity to reconnect and continue the professional relationships developed through the forum, the evening will also feature Portofino Days International Fiction Fest.“Portofino Days was created to build a strong and direct bridge between the excellence of our region and the leading players in the global audiovisual industry,” said Cristina Bolla, President of the Genova Liguria Film Commission and Director of Portofino Days.“Presenting our fourth edition in Los Angeles with our friends and partners at ITTV is strategically important. It positions Liguria not only as a unique filming destination, but also as a dynamic and welcoming hub for international productions.”The evening will be made even more special thanks to the generous contributions of Ferrarini USA and Gelati Sammontana. Notable partners, Insurgence and Insurgence Studios.On October 22, ITTV will make its debut at the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles with Under the Italian Spell: Why Hollywood Keeps Falling in Love with the Italian Language.Presented in the context of the Week of the Italian Language in the World, the panel will bring together actor David Giuntoli, producer Jill Gillett and UTA agent Charles Ferraro.The conversation will explore the enduring fascination that the Italian language continues to inspire across the global creative industries. For generations, Italian has been associated with music, cinema, art and cultural heritage. Today, its influence extends far beyond Italy's borders, attracting actors, producers, executives and storytellers who share a deep personal or professional connection to the country.The panel will be moderated by Valentina Martelli.On October 29 at Casa Violetta, ITTV will join forces with BAIA L.A. and the Geena Davis Institute for a timely conversation examining the evolving role of advertising at the intersection of entertainment, culture, technology and business.The evening will feature Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute, the internationally recognized leader in research on representation in media, who will present the Institute's latest research on global advertising.The three Los Angeles events continue a year of expanded programming for ITTV and TechInEntertainment. The 2026 program has already included a special evening dedicated to networking among women executives in Hollywood; the first Ferragosto celebration, presented in collaboration with the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association and open to the wider community, during which ITTV received a special recognition from the City of Los Angeles; and two panels presented during the Venice International Film Festival.The Venice conversations examined two forces transforming the future of intellectual property and global storytelling: the role of hybrid AI and the creator economy in developing the next generation of entertainment, and the model developed by Amazon MGM Studios to transform books and established intellectual properties into successful global screen productions.Created by Valentina Martelli and Cristina Scognamillo, the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment have been at the forefront of the global entertainment conversation since 2019, connecting Hollywood with international executives, creators, innovators and decision-makers while examining the ideas and transformations shaping the future of the industry.

Valentina M Fuentes

IbiscusMedia, Inc

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ITTV & TiE 2026 dates

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A BUSY OCTOBER FOR ITTV INTERNATIONAL AND TECHINENTERTAINMENT News Provided By IbiscusMedia, Inc October 15, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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